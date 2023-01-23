Bigg Boss 16 | Tina Datta EXITS The Show Mid-Week? Here's The Truth

Bigg
Boss
16
recently
witnessed
a
massive
twist
after
Soundarya
Sharma
was
eliminated
on
the
basis
of
audience
votes.
Her
elimination
left
many
people
surprised
and
has
also
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion.
And
while
a
new
week
has
begun
on
the
popular
reality
show,
the
BB
house
is
set
to
witness
another
dhamaka
as
another
contestant
will
be
bidding
adieu
to
the
show
mid-week.
We
are
talking
about
Tina
Datta
who
is
likely
to
walk
out
of
the
show
now.
As
per
the
promo,
Tina
was
seen
packing
her
bags
and
even
stated
that
her
luck
didn't
favour
her
in
the
game.
Needless
to
say,
her
sudden
exit
came
as
a
shock
to
everyone
and
left
everyone
wondering
about
the
reason
behind
her
sudden
exit.
To
note,
Tina
will
be
leaving
the
house
due
to
a
medical
emergency.
The
Uttaran
actress
has
a
dental
problem
which,
as
per
Tina,
requires
a
three
day
procedure.
As
a
result,
Tina
will
be
walking
out
of
the
house
and
apparently
she
isn't
willing
to
return.
Her
sudden
exit
left
Priyanka
Choudhary
in
shock
and
heartbroken
and
she
was
seen
bidding
an
emotional
farewell
to
her
BFF.
Take
a
look
at
Bigg
Boss
16
promo
featuring
Tina
Datta's
exit:
But
there
is
a
twist.
Yes!
Tina
is
still
in
the
game.
As
Tina
dropped
hints
of
her
exit
and
even
told
Priyanka
about
it,
she
returned
after
a
checkup
from
the
doctor.
A
doctor
was
seen
examining
Tina's
teeth
following
which
returned
and
gave
the
warmest
hug
to
her
BFF
Priyanka.
To
note,
Tina
Datta
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
of
late
for
her
frequently
changing
equation
with
Shalin
Bhanot.
While
the
duo
was
recently
accused
of
faking
their
love
affair,
they
have
now
turned
into
new
rivals
and
were
seen
washing
each
other's
dirty
linen
on
the
national
television.
This
isn't
all.
Tina
and
Shalin
will
also
be
seen
locking
horns
during
the
nomination
task
as
they
will
be
seen
nominating
each
other
for
elimination
this
week.