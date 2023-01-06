Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's OLD PIC Of Partying With Shalin's EX-Wife Resurfaces Amid Their 'Fake' Romance

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Another Weekend Ka Vaar is around the corner and housemates like Priyank Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam are already stressed about it.

However, as shown in the latest promos, Salman is seen bashing Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. The main 'muddda' of the Weekend Ka Vaar would be their relationship and the host would call it fake.

When Salman asks about their current status, Tina says they're just friends and can't be more than that. This irks Salman who then questions her closeness with Shalin during MS Stan's concert. However, both of them have no concrete answer.

Amid all this, an old picture of Tina partying with Shalin's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur has resurfaced on social media. Yes, you read that right!

A Reddit user recently posted the photo in which Tina and Dalljiet are all smiles while posing together at the party. Also, Sreejita De and Tejasswi Prakash are posing along with them.

Take a look at the photo here:

Reacting to it, a Reddit user wrote, "So she is probably showing up to Shalin's Ex"

Another user commented, "Shalin's worst nightmare."

A third comment read, "BB multiverse of madness."

Here are the reactions:

TINA & SHALIN'S RELATIONSHIP IN BB16

In the initial weeks of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin had expressed his liking towards Tina. After some time, even the Uttaran star started reciprocating occasionally. However, their so-called relationship has been termed fake by almost everyone.

Tina's comfort level with Dalljiet in the photo suggests that they know each other pretty well. Well, that's indeed interesting. We wonder how Shalin would react to it after coming out of the show.

SHALIN-DALLJIET'S LOVE STORY & DIVORCE

Shalin and Dalljiet first met each other on the sets of their Sony TV show Kulvadhu. From co-stars to becoming friends, they eventually fell in love with each other. After dating each other for a few years, they finally got married in 2009 and then welcomed their son Jaydon in 2013.

Soon after, the rumours of trouble brewing between them started doing the rounds and their ugly divorce shocked everyone. Later, the actress revealed that problems started between them just the next day after their wedding when her mother-in-law stopped talking to her as she wasn't happy with the gifts.

Dalljiet also accused Shalin of physically abusing her several times. After some nasty court proceedings, they finally settled for an out-of-court settlement and finally moved on in their lives.

Keep watching this space for more updates!