Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's OLD PIC Of Partying With Shalin's EX-Wife Resurfaces Amid Their 'Fake' Romance

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
Another
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
is
around
the
corner
and
housemates
like
Priyank
Chahar
Choudhary,
MC
Stan,
and
Archana
Gautam
are
already
stressed
about
it.
However,
as
shown
in
the
latest
promos,
Salman
is
seen
bashing
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta.
The
main
'muddda'
of
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
would
be
their
relationship
and
the
host
would
call
it
fake.
When
Salman
asks
about
their
current
status,
Tina
says
they're
just
friends
and
can't
be
more
than
that.
This
irks
Salman
who
then
questions
her
closeness
with
Shalin
during
MS
Stan's
concert.
However,
both
of
them
have
no
concrete
answer.
Amid
all
this,
an
old
picture
of
Tina
partying
with
Shalin's
ex-wife
Dalljiet
Kaur
has
resurfaced
on
social
media.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
A
Reddit
user
recently
posted
the
photo
in
which
Tina
and
Dalljiet
are
all
smiles
while
posing
together
at
the
party.
Also,
Sreejita
De
and
Tejasswi
Prakash
are
posing
along
with
them.
Take
a
look
at
the
photo
here:
Reacting
to
it,
a
Reddit
user
wrote,
"So
she
is
probably
showing
up
to
Shalin's
Ex"
Another
user
commented,
"Shalin's
worst
nightmare."
A
third
comment
read,
"BB
multiverse
of
madness."
Here
are
the
reactions:
TINA
&
SHALIN'S
RELATIONSHIP
IN
BB16
In
the
initial
weeks
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
Shalin
had
expressed
his
liking
towards
Tina.
After
some
time,
even
the
Uttaran
star
started
reciprocating
occasionally.
However,
their
so-called
relationship
has
been
termed
fake
by
almost
everyone.
Tina's
comfort
level
with
Dalljiet
in
the
photo
suggests
that
they
know
each
other
pretty
well.
Well,
that's
indeed
interesting.
We
wonder
how
Shalin
would
react
to
it
after
coming
out
of
the
show.
Shalin
and
Dalljiet
first
met
each
other
on
the
sets
of
their
Sony
TV
show
Kulvadhu.
From
co-stars
to
becoming
friends,
they
eventually
fell
in
love
with
each
other.
After
dating
each
other
for
a
few
years,
they
finally
got
married
in
2009
and
then
welcomed
their
son
Jaydon
in
2013.
Soon
after,
the
rumours
of
trouble
brewing
between
them
started
doing
the
rounds
and
their
ugly
divorce
shocked
everyone.
Later,
the
actress
revealed
that
problems
started
between
them
just
the
next
day
after
their
wedding
when
her
mother-in-law
stopped
talking
to
her
as
she
wasn't
happy
with
the
gifts.
Dalljiet
also
accused
Shalin
of
physically
abusing
her
several
times.
After
some
nasty
court
proceedings,
they
finally
settled
for
an
out-of-court
settlement
and
finally
moved
on
in
their
lives.
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 10:38 [IST]