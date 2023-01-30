Bigg Boss 16 | Tina Datta REACTS To What Cheap Thing Did Shalin Bhanot Ask Her To Give On The Show

Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot
have
been
hogging
the
limelight
on
Bigg
Boss
16
since
the
first
day
courtesy
of
their
frequently
changing
equations.
In
fact,
the
rumoured
love
birds
had
recently
turned
foes
and
then
ever
since
then,
they
have
been
washing
each
other's
dirty
linen
on
national
television.
Amid
this,
Tina
made
the
heads
turn
after
she
claimed
that
Shalin
had
asked
for
a
cheap
thing
from
her.
In
fact,
host
Salman
Khan
had
also
raised
the
topic
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar.
Truth
Has
Won:
Bigg
Boss
16
Fans
REACT
As
Shalin
Bhanot's
Mom
Says
Tina
Datta
Broke
His
Friendship
With
Sumbul
While
a
lot
is
being
said
about
the
'cheap
thing'
Shalin
had
asked
from
Tina,
the
Uttaran
actress
has
finally
reacted
to
it.
To
note,
Tina
has
been
recently
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16
and
she
has
been
brimming
with
several
opinions
about
her
journey
and
fellow
contestants.
So
when
she
was
quizzed
about
the
alleged
cheap
thing
Shalin
had
asked
from
her,
Tina
stated,
"Jo
cheez
ghar
ke
andar
nahi
boli
wo
ghar
ke
bahar
kaise
bolungi.
Main
kabhi
aisa
nahi
karungi".
Clearly,
Tina
is
keeping
mum
about
this
buzzing
topic.
Tina
Datta
Declares
Priyanka
Choudhary
As
Bigg
Boss
16
Winner,
Says
'Shuruaat
Se
Akeli...'
On
the
other
hand,
Tina
has
also
stated
that
Shalin
has
been
a
very
aggressive
person
and
that
he
even
charged
up
at
her
during
one
of
the
arguments.
She
also
claimed
that
Shalin
is
a
manipulator
and
that
she
will
never
meet
him
outside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Meanwhile,
Tina
is
all
praises
for
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
stated
that
she
wants
her
to
win
Bigg
Boss
16.
In
fact,
sharing
her
list
of
top
3
finalists,
Tina
named
Priyanka,
Shiv
Thakare
and
Archana
Gautam.
She
said,
"Genuinely,
keeping
the
game
in
perspective
-
Priyanka
for
sure,
Shiv
because
uske
apne
opinions
aur
mudde
rahe
hain
and
Archana
because
chahe
who
acha
ho
bura
ho
jaise
bhi,
logon
ko
hurt
karde
ya
kuch
baatein
aggression
me
bol
deti
hai
bina
soche
samjhe
but
dil
ki
achi
hai
care
krti
hai.
So
definitely
ye
teen
ko
main
dekhna
chahungi".
