Bigg Boss 16 | Tina Datta REACTS To What Cheap Thing Did Shalin Bhanot Ask Her To Give On The Show

As Tina Datta has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, she has finally responded to the buzz about her claims about Shalin Bhanot asking a cheap thing from her.

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have been hogging the limelight on Bigg Boss 16 since the first day courtesy of their frequently changing equations. In fact, the rumoured love birds had recently turned foes and then ever since then, they have been washing each other's dirty linen on national television. Amid this, Tina made the heads turn after she claimed that Shalin had asked for a cheap thing from her. In fact, host Salman Khan had also raised the topic during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

While a lot is being said about the 'cheap thing' Shalin had asked from Tina, the Uttaran actress has finally reacted to it. To note, Tina has been recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 and she has been brimming with several opinions about her journey and fellow contestants. So when she was quizzed about the alleged cheap thing Shalin had asked from her, Tina stated, "Jo cheez ghar ke andar nahi boli wo ghar ke bahar kaise bolungi. Main kabhi aisa nahi karungi". Clearly, Tina is keeping mum about this buzzing topic.

On the other hand, Tina has also stated that Shalin has been a very aggressive person and that he even charged up at her during one of the arguments. She also claimed that Shalin is a manipulator and that she will never meet him outside the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, Tina is all praises for Priyanka Choudhary and stated that she wants her to win Bigg Boss 16. In fact, sharing her list of top 3 finalists, Tina named Priyanka, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. She said, "Genuinely, keeping the game in perspective - Priyanka for sure, Shiv because uske apne opinions aur mudde rahe hain and Archana because chahe who acha ho bura ho jaise bhi, logon ko hurt karde ya kuch baatein aggression me bol deti hai bina soche samjhe but dil ki achi hai care krti hai. So definitely ye teen ko main dekhna chahungi".