After Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta Is Set To Enter THIS Popular Colors Show? Here's What We Know!

TV actress Tina Datta, who is currently seen in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant, has been making headlines ever since her entry in Salman Khan's show.

After entertaining fans for over three months, Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is on its way to bid goodbye to the viewers next month. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the non-fiction series is only four weeks away from its grand finale which is slated to be held on February 12.

Now, only nine contestants are remaining in the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss including Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, and Tina Datta among others.

While Priyanka and Shiv are counted among the strongest players in the show, Tina Datta too has been making headlines ever since her entry. From her closeness to Shalin to ugly fights with Archana and others, Tina has been continuously grabbing eyeballs. As she has now reached the top nine, her fans are hoping that she wins the show.

While we'll get to know the Bigg Boss 16 winner's name in a few weeks, the latest buzz suggests that the actress is likely to bag a Colors show right after her exit from the Bigg Boss house. Yes, you read that right!

According to an ETimes report, the makers of Colors TV's Durga Aur Charu are all set to introduce a leap in the show and the makers are keen to sign Tina for it.

Revealing the same, a source told the portal, "The makers are looking for well known faces post the leap and are keen on Tina. Her current popularity due to Bigg Boss and her run in fiction in the past makes her a perfect choice."

However, it is not yet confirmed as Tina is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

For the unversed, Tina Datta became a household name after playing the role of Ichcha and Meethi in the hit Colors show Uttaran co-starring Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu in the lead roles.

Later, she became a part of other Colors shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Karmaphal Data Shani. She's currently a part of Bigg Boss 16 and it'll be interesting to see if Tina will win the show or not.

Coming back to Durga Aur Charu, the social drama premiered last month amid huge expectations since it is the sequel to Colors TV's Barrister Babu. It features child artists Aura Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati in the titular roles.

