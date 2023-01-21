After Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta Is Set To Enter THIS Popular Colors Show? Here's What We Know!

After
entertaining
fans
for
over
three
months,
Colors
TV's
controversial
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
16
is
on
its
way
to
bid
goodbye
to
the
viewers
next
month.
Hosted
by
Bollywood
superstar
Salman
Khan,
the
non-fiction
series
is
only
four
weeks
away
from
its
grand
finale
which
is
slated
to
be
held
on
February
12.
Now,
only
nine
contestants
are
remaining
in
the
sixteenth
season
of
Bigg
Boss
including
Shiv
Thakare,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Archana
Gautam,
MC
Stan,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Shalin
Bhanot,
and
Tina
Datta
among
others.
While
Priyanka
and
Shiv
are
counted
among
the
strongest
players
in
the
show,
Tina
Datta
too
has
been
making
headlines
ever
since
her
entry.
From
her
closeness
to
Shalin
to
ugly
fights
with
Archana
and
others,
Tina
has
been
continuously
grabbing
eyeballs.
As
she
has
now
reached
the
top
nine,
her
fans
are
hoping
that
she
wins
the
show.
While
we'll
get
to
know
the
Bigg
Boss
16
winner's
name
in
a
few
weeks,
the
latest
buzz
suggests
that
the
actress
is
likely
to
bag
a
Colors
show
right
after
her
exit
from
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
According
to
an
ETimes
report,
the
makers
of
Colors
TV's
Durga
Aur
Charu
are
all
set
to
introduce
a
leap
in
the
show
and
the
makers
are
keen
to
sign
Tina
for
it.
Revealing
the
same,
a
source
told
the
portal,
"The
makers
are
looking
for
well
known
faces
post
the
leap
and
are
keen
on
Tina.
Her
current
popularity
due
to
Bigg
Boss
and
her
run
in
fiction
in
the
past
makes
her
a
perfect
choice."
However,
it
is
not
yet
confirmed
as
Tina
is
currently
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
For
the
unversed,
Tina
Datta
became
a
household
name
after
playing
the
role
of
Ichcha
and
Meethi
in
the
hit
Colors
show
Uttaran
co-starring
Rashami
Desai
and
Nandish
Sandhu
in
the
lead
roles.
Later,
she
became
a
part
of
other
Colors
shows
like
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
7
and
Karmaphal
Data
Shani.
She's
currently
a
part
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
Tina
will
win
the
show
or
not.
Coming
back
to
Durga
Aur
Charu,
the
social
drama
premiered
last
month
amid
huge
expectations
since
it
is
the
sequel
to
Colors
TV's
Barrister
Babu.
It
features
child
artists
Aura
Bhatnagar
and
Vaishnavi
Prajapati
in
the
titular
roles.
Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 1:58 [IST]