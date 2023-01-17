Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Makes An Ugly Remark About Shalin Bhanot; Says ‘Tumne Toh Apni Biwi…..’

As
Bigg
Boss
16
is
inching
towards
its
grand
finale,
the
equations
in
the
house
are
changing
frequently.
Remember
how
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot
made
the
headlines
with
their
mushy
romance
in
the
house?
Well,
the
situation
has
changed
entirely
post
the
family
week
following
which
Tina
and
Shalin
have
been
keeping
a
safe
distance.
But
as
per
the
recent
buzz,
the
rumoured
lovebirds
will
be
seen
turning
into
arch
rivals
soon.
Reportedly,
Shalin
and
Tina
will
be
seen
getting
into
a
heated
argument
following
which
the
Uttaran
actress
will
drag
the
former's
ex-wife
in
the
conversation.
Bigg
Boss
16
Nominations:
Sumbul,
Shalin,
&
2
Other
Contestants
Nominated
For
Eviction
This
Week?
This
will
happen
after
Tina
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
will
get
upset
with
Shalin
for
favouring
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
during
the
captaincy.
The
two
actresses
will
be
disappointed
with
the
Naagin
star
for
ditching
their
plan
to
overturn
Nimrit's
captaincy
following
which
Tina
will
call
out
Shalin
for
his
double
standards.
To
this,
Shalin
replied
saying,
"Pure
Hindustan
ko
dikhayi
deta
hai
kaun
dogla
hai.
Aapse
ek
ladka
khatam
hota
hai
toh
aap
dusre
ladke
ko
chipakne
jaate
ho".
Soon
Tina
lost
her
calm
and
took
a
jibe
at
Shalin
saying,
"Tum
bolte
ho
tum
ladki
ki
izzat
karte
ho,
Tumne
toh
apne
biwi
ka
bhi
dignity
nahi
rakha
hai".
For
the
uninitiated,
Shalin
was
earlier
married
to
Dalljiet
Kaur
and
the
two
parted
ways
in
2015
on
an
ugly
note.
While
a
lot
has
been
said
about
Shalin
and
Dalljiet's
married
life,
the
actress
has
moved
on
with
her
life
while
Shalin
refrains
from
talking
about
it
now.
However,
with
Tina
dragging
Dalljiet's
name
in
the
conversation,
her
equation
with
Shalin
is
definitely
going
to
take
a
new
turn.
Bigg
Boss
16:
'Konsa
Game
Khel
Rahi
Ho'
Asks
Salman
As
He
SLAMS
Tina
For
'Fake
Relationship'
With
Shalin
On
a
related
note,
Tina
and
Shalin
have
been
making
the
headlines
of
late
as
they
are
in
the
danger
zone
this
week.
To
note,
Tina
and
Shalin
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
along
with
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
Soundarya
Sharma.
Who
do
you
think
will
walk
out
of
the
house
this
week?
Do
tune
in
to
our
space
tonight
for
an
exciting
discussion
about
Bigg
Boss
16.
https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1YpJkgePnvZJj