Bigg Boss 16: Who Is Zuzu? Here’s What Tina Datta Has To Say About The Most Important Person Of Her Life

Tina Datta is out of Bigg Boss 16 and her elimination has come up with a massive twist in the game. To note, Tina was evicted after she was slammed by host Farah Khan for allegedly bullying Shalin Bhanot along with Priyanka Choudhary. Needless to say, Tina has been brimming with a lot of opinion - be it about her journey, her elimination, friendships and rivalries. Amid this, Tina's best friend Zuzu also became the talk of the town. After all, the Uttaran actress has missed Zuzu the most and was often seen mentioning the name every now and then.

Needless to say, there have been speculations about who is Zuzu. In fact, it was also reported that former contestant Ali Merchant happens to be Zuzu. Though he dismissed the reports, fans have been eager to know about Zuzu. So as Tina has been out of Bigg Boss 16, she was quizzed about Zuzu. To this, she stated, "Some mysteries are better to be left mysterious". Looks like Tina Datta fans will have to wait a little longer to know about Zuzu.

Meanwhile, Tina is quite elated about her journey on Bigg Boss 16. However, she is a little heartbroken to get eliminated just two weeks ahead of the grand finale. However, she has been rooting for Priyanka Choudhary now. Talking about her top 3 contestants, Tina stated, "Genuinely, keeping the game in perspective - Priyanka for sure, Shiv because uske apne opinions aur mudde rahe hain and Archana because chahe who acha ho bura ho jaise bhi, logon ko hurt karde ya kuch baatein aggression me bol deti hai bina soche samjhe but dil ki achi hai care krti hai. So definitely ye teen ko main dekhna chahungi". It will be interesting to see if Tina's guess for the top 3 finalists will turn out to be true.