Bigg Boss 16: Who Is Zuzu? Here’s What Tina Datta Has To Say About The Most Important Person Of Her Life

Tina
Datta
is
out
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
her
elimination
has
come
up
with
a
massive
twist
in
the
game.
To
note,
Tina
was
evicted
after
she
was
slammed
by
host
Farah
Khan
for
allegedly
bullying
Shalin
Bhanot
along
with
Priyanka
Choudhary.
Needless
to
say,
Tina
has
been
brimming
with
a
lot
of
opinion
-
be
it
about
her
journey,
her
elimination,
friendships
and
rivalries.
Amid
this,
Tina's
best
friend
Zuzu
also
became
the
talk
of
the
town.
After
all,
the
Uttaran
actress
has
missed
Zuzu
the
most
and
was
often
seen
mentioning
the
name
every
now
and
then.
Needless
to
say,
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
is
Zuzu.
In
fact,
it
was
also
reported
that
former
contestant
Ali
Merchant
happens
to
be
Zuzu.
Though
he
dismissed
the
reports,
fans
have
been
eager
to
know
about
Zuzu.
So
as
Tina
has
been
out
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
she
was
quizzed
about
Zuzu.
To
this,
she
stated,
"Some
mysteries
are
better
to
be
left
mysterious".
Looks
like
Tina
Datta
fans
will
have
to
wait
a
little
longer
to
know
about
Zuzu.
Meanwhile,
Tina
is
quite
elated
about
her
journey
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
However,
she
is
a
little
heartbroken
to
get
eliminated
just
two
weeks
ahead
of
the
grand
finale.
However,
she
has
been
rooting
for
Priyanka
Choudhary
now.
Talking
about
her
top
3
contestants,
Tina
stated,
"Genuinely,
keeping
the
game
in
perspective
-
Priyanka
for
sure,
Shiv
because
uske
apne
opinions
aur
mudde
rahe
hain
and
Archana
because
chahe
who
acha
ho
bura
ho
jaise
bhi,
logon
ko
hurt
karde
ya
kuch
baatein
aggression
me
bol
deti
hai
bina
soche
samjhe
but
dil
ki
achi
hai
care
krti
hai.
So
definitely
ye
teen
ko
main
dekhna
chahungi".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Tina's
guess
for
the
top
3
finalists
will
turn
out
to
be
true.
Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 18:06 [IST]