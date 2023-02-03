Sidharth Shukla Ki Yaad...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans Compare Shiv Thakare To BB 13 Winner After Torture Task
Bigg Boss 16 Torture task: Netizens lauded Shiv Thakare, who suffered problems in his eye, for playing the game well. They compared him with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who also exceled in tasks in the show.
Bigg
Boss
16
Torture
Task:
The
viewers
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
were
glued
to
their
television
screens
as
they
waited
with
bated
breath
to
know
which
team
will
win
the
recent
task
in
the
BB
16
house.
Team
Mandali
locked
horns
with
team
non-Mandali
in
the
torture
task
where
they
had
to
remove
one
member
from
the
podium
using
different
methods.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FANS
PRAISE
SHIV
THAKARE
While
fans
expected
Bigg
Boss
to
announce
a
winner,
he
ended
up
stating
that
the
task
was
tied
as
team
B
took
things
a
notch
higher
by
using
haldi
and
detergent.
The
task
was
ended
15
minutes
before
the
scheduled
time,
and
as
a
result
the
winning
amount
was
not
increased
to
Rs
50
lakh.
The
Bigg
Boss
16
winner
will
only
get
Rs
21
lakh
80
thousand
as
cash
prize.
Amid
the
discussion
over
the
task,
Bigg
Boss
16
fans
praised
Shiv
Thakare,
lauding
him
for
playing
the
game
well.
A
few
netizens
even
compared
him
with
Sidharth
Shukla,
who
also
aced
the
tasks
in
Bigg
Boss
13.
BIGG
BOSS
16
WEEKEND
KA
VAAR
DETAILS
Karan
Johar
has
replaced
Salman
Khan
as
the
host
for
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
The
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan
actor
will
return
as
a
host
on
the
finale
episode
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
grand
finale
will
air
on
February
12,
2023.
Talking
about
tonight's
episode,
Karan
Johar
grilled
Shiv
Thakare
and
Archana
Gautam
for
their
actions.
While
KJo
questioned
Shiv
for
not
confronting
Sumbul
Touqeer
despite
facing
troubles
in
their
friendship,
he
slammed
Archana
for
crossing
the
line
during
the
torture
task.
Shalin
Bhanot
also
accused
Shiv
Thakare
of
being
a
bully
in
front
of
Karan,
following
which
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
winner
expressed
his
displeasure
with
him
and
called
him
a
'fake
person'.
He
pointed
out
how
Shalin
changed
his
behaviour
within
a
few
minutes,
depending
on
the
situation
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
Do
you
agree
with
fans
comparing
Shiv
Thakare
to
Sidharth
Shukla?
