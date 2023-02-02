Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Suffers Trouble In Eyes Post Torture Task; Archana, Priyanka Choudhary Injured

Bigg
Boss
16,
which
has
been
one
of
the
most
talked
about
reality
shows,
is
now
in
its
last
leg
and
the
show
witnessed
one
of
the
most
aggressive
tasks
of
the
season.
We
are
talking
about
the
torture
task
which
was
a
face
off
between
mandali
(Shiv
Thakare,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwali
and
MC
Stan)
and
non
mandali
(Shalin
Bhanot,
Archana
Gautam
and
Priyanka
Choudhary).
Both
the
teams
were
supposed
to
torture
each
other
to
get
the
prize
money
and
the
torture
certainly
knew
no
bounds.
And
now,
post
the
task
Shiv
Thakare
has
developed
an
issue
in
his
eyes.
Shiv
Thakare
Suffers
Eye
Infection
Shiv
was
seen
having
troubles
opening
his
eyes
and
his
eyes
had
even
turned
red
post
the
task.
This
happened
after
Archana
Gautam
was
seen
throwing
haldi
in
the
mandali's
eyes
during
the
task
followed
by
Shalin
and
Priyanka
splashing
buckets
of
water
at
them.
As
Shiv
has
been
struggling
with
his
eye
infection,
the
mandali
is
heartbroken
with
his
condition.
Archana
Gautam,
Priyanka
Choudhary’s
Face
Swollen
After
Torture
Task
On
the
other
hand,
Archana
and
Priyanka,
who
were
tortured
earlier
by
the
mandali,
also
had
swollen
face
post
the
task.
The
ladies
were
seen
with
a
ointment
on
their
face
to
heal
the
injuries.
To
note,
both
the
teams
failed
to
get
the
prize
money
back
as
well
despite
all
the
torture.
Karan
Johar
Slams
Archana
Gautam
For
Taking
Personal
Revenge
During
Task
As
per
the
promo,
host
Karan
Johar
is
quite
upset
with
Archana
Gautam
for
taking
out
her
personal
vengeance
during
the
task
following
which
Shiv
suffered
an
issue
in
his
eyes.
Although
Archana
tried
defending
herself,
Karan
wasn't
pleased
with
her
behaviour
and
slammed
him.
Shiv
Thakare
Is
In
Danger
Zone
Meanwhile,
Shiv
Thakare
is
currently
in
the
danger
zone.
He
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
along
with
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
MC
Stan.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
be
walking
out
of
the
house
ahead
of
the
grand
finale.
Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 23:40 [IST]