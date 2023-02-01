Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task Winner: Shiv Thakare Or Priyanka Choudhary, Which Team's Prize Money Got Increased?

Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task Winner: Team Mandali (Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia) and Non-Mandali (Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot) locked horns in the task.

Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task winner: The makers introduced one of toughest and grueling tasks in the history of the reality show where the contestants had to torture the rivals. Adding a new twist in tale, Bigg Boss announced that the winner will be able to increase their prize money from Rs 21 lakh 80 thousand to Rs 50 lakh.

WHAT HAPPENED IN BIGG BOSS 16 TORTURE TASK?

As per the task, Team A and Team B locked horns with each other, taking things a notch higher. The non-Mandali members including Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot were the first ones to face the torture at the hands of the Mandali (Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia).

From splashing water on face to putting ice packs on the neck, the contestants left no stone unturned to win the task. Things got heated when Priyanka Choudhary accused Shiv Thakare of targeting her ear by putting a wooden stick inside.

Team Non-Mandali Didn't Give Up Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia managed to perform the task well and they didn't give up. Despite facing issues while performing the task, they continued to keep their hold on the buzzer tight. Fans lauded team B for their determination, saying that they deserve to win. During the task, Priyanka asked Shiv to not put a thing inside her ear."I am telling you last time kaan mein mat dal, kal main nhi chodugi tujhe," Priyanka told Shiv Thakate. Bigg Boss 16 Elimination Three Mandali members including MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have been nominated for elimination this week. The trio is in the danger zone and one of them will get evicted from the reality show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Last week, Tina Datta's journey came to an end as she received the least number of votes among nominated contestants. Well played Archana n Priyanka but trust me Mandali ne yeh task bahot hi sharafat se kiya, hamare time pe isse 1000% jyada torture kiya gaya tha, this was nothing plus one hour time frame #BB16 ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (iamkamyapunjabi) February 1, 2023 Kamya Panjabi Praises Priyanka, Archana Kamya Panjabi lauded Archana Gautam and Priyanka Choudhary for playing the game well, mentioning that Mandali members performed the task in a dignified manner. She added that the contestants tortured their rivals 1000 percent times more in Bigg Boss 7, which was won by Gauahar Khan. "Well played Archana n Priyanka but trust me Mandali ne yeh task bahot hi sharafat se kiya, hamare time pe isse 1000% jyada torture kiya gaya tha, this was nothing plus one hour time frame," Kamya tweeted. What’s wrong with people !!!!! Haath se hataoge toh task hi nahi hoga …. #obvious #bb16 — Gauahar Khan (GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 1, 2023 Gauahar Khan Tweets About Task Gauahar Khan shared a post on her official Twitter handle, expressing her thoughts about the task. She said that a task will not be conducted if people will try to remove others using a hand. "What's wrong with people !!!!! Haath se hataoge toh task hi nahi hoga," she wrote on the micro-blogging site. The Bigg Boss 7 winner's tweet went viral on the internet in no time.

BIGG BOSS 16 GRAND FINALE: DETAILS

Bigg Boss 16 will end its glorious journey by airing a blockbuster grand finale episode on February 12, 2023. Salman Khan will make his return as a host on the finale episode after taking a break for two weeks. This week, Karan Johar will host the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

There are mumours that the makers will introduce a mid-week eviction during the finale week. Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have already advanced to the next stage.

Keep watching this space for more updates.