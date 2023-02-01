Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task Winner: Shiv Thakare Or Priyanka Choudhary, Which Team's Prize Money Got Increased?

Bigg
Boss
16
Torture
Task
winner:
The
makers
introduced
one
of
toughest
and
grueling
tasks
in
the
history
of
the
reality
show
where
the
contestants
had
to
torture
the
rivals.
Adding
a
new
twist
in
tale,
Bigg
Boss
announced
that
the
winner
will
be
able
to
increase
their
prize
money
from
Rs
21
lakh
80
thousand
to
Rs
50
lakh.
WHAT
HAPPENED
IN
BIGG
BOSS
16
TORTURE
TASK?
As
per
the
task,
Team
A
and
Team
B
locked
horns
with
each
other,
taking
things
a
notch
higher.
The
non-Mandali
members
including
Archana
Gautam,
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Shalin
Bhanot
were
the
first
ones
to
face
the
torture
at
the
hands
of
the
Mandali
(Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia).
From
splashing
water
on
face
to
putting
ice
packs
on
the
neck,
the
contestants
left
no
stone
unturned
to
win
the
task.
Things
got
heated
when
Priyanka
Choudhary
accused
Shiv
Thakare
of
targeting
her
ear
by
putting
a
wooden
stick
inside.
Team
Non-Mandali
Didn't
Give
Up
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Archana
Gautam
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
managed
to
perform
the
task
well
and
they
didn't
give
up.
Despite
facing
issues
while
performing
the
task,
they
continued
to
keep
their
hold
on
the
buzzer
tight.
Fans
lauded
team
B
for
their
determination,
saying
that
they
deserve
to
win.
During
the
task,
Priyanka
asked
Shiv
to
not
put
a
thing
inside
her
ear."I
am
telling
you
last
time
kaan
mein
mat
dal,
kal
main
nhi
chodugi
tujhe," Priyanka
told
Shiv
Thakate.
Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination
Three
Mandali
members
including
MC
Stan,
Shiv
Thakare
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week.
The
trio
is
in
the
danger
zone
and
one
of
them
will
get
evicted
from
the
reality
show
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
Last
week,
Tina
Datta's
journey
came
to
an
end
as
she
received
the
least
number
of
votes
among
nominated
contestants.
Well
played
Archana
n
Priyanka
but
trust
me
Mandali
ne
yeh
task
bahot
hi
sharafat
se
kiya,
hamare
time
pe
isse
1000%
jyada
torture
kiya
gaya
tha,
this
was
nothing
plus
one
hour
time
frame
#BB16
ColorsTV
Kamya
Panjabi
lauded
Archana
Gautam
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
for
playing
the
game
well,
mentioning
that
Mandali
members
performed
the
task
in
a
dignified
manner.
She
added
that
the
contestants
tortured
their
rivals
1000
percent
times
more
in
Bigg
Boss
7,
which
was
won
by
Gauahar
Khan.
"Well
played
Archana
n
Priyanka
but
trust
me
Mandali
ne
yeh
task
bahot
hi
sharafat
se
kiya,
hamare
time
pe
isse
1000%
jyada
torture
kiya
gaya
tha,
this
was
nothing
plus
one
hour
time
frame," Kamya
tweeted.
What’s
wrong
with
people
!!!!!
Haath
se
hataoge
toh
task
hi
nahi
hoga
….
#obvious
#bb16
Gauahar
Khan
shared
a
post
on
her
official
Twitter
handle,
expressing
her
thoughts
about
the
task.
She
said
that
a
task
will
not
be
conducted
if
people
will
try
to
remove
others
using
a
hand.
"What's
wrong
with
people
!!!!!
Haath
se
hataoge
toh
task
hi
nahi
hoga," she
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
The
Bigg
Boss
7
winner's
tweet
went
viral
on
the
internet
in
no
time.
BIGG
BOSS
16
GRAND
FINALE:
DETAILS
Bigg
Boss
16
will
end
its
glorious
journey
by
airing
a
blockbuster
grand
finale
episode
on
February
12,
2023.
Salman
Khan
will
make
his
return
as
a
host
on
the
finale
episode
after
taking
a
break
for
two
weeks.
This
week,
Karan
Johar
will
host
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
There
are
mumours
that
the
makers
will
introduce
a
mid-week
eviction
during
the
finale
week.
Archana
Gautam,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
have
already
advanced
to
the
next
stage.
Are
you
excited
for
the
Torture
task
in
Bigg
Boss
16?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.