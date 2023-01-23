Bigg Boss 16 Tweets Of The Day: Gauahar Unhappy With Priyanka-Shiv, Rajiv Adatia's DIG At Tina-Shalin & More
Bigg Boss 16 Tweets of the Day: From Gauahar Khan tweeting about Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare's decision to eliminate Soundarya to Kamya Panjabi sharing her views on eviction, here are posts you need to see.
Bigg
Boss
16
Tweets
of
the
Day:
Hey
folks!
We
are
back
with
yet
another
special
segment
where
we
will
inform
you
about
the
viral
tweets
of
the
day
that
deserve
your
attention.
Just
like
the
mango
people
(aam
aadmi),
the
celebrities
are
also
hooked
on
to
their
television
sets,
courtesy
of
the
drama-packed
episodes
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
From
Gauahar
Khan
sharing
her
views
on
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Shiv
Thakare
to
Kamya
Panjabi
expressing
her
displeasure
over
Soundarya
Sharma's
elimination,
here
are
the
latest
tweets
that
you
cannot
miss.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session
to
know
what
your
favourite
celebrities
tweeted
about
Bigg
Boss
16.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
Bigg
Boss
16
will
end
with
a
blockbuster
finale
on
grand
finale
on
February
12,
2023
on
Colors
channel.
The
makers
have
planned
several
exciting
things
ahead
of
the
finale
episode
as
they
want
the
show
to
culminate
with
a
bang.
Salman
Khan
is
rumoured
to
be
not
hosting
the
show
for
the
next
two
weeks.
Farah
Khan
and
Karan
Johar
are
expected
to
host
BB
16
for
one
week
each;
however,
there's
no
official
confirmation
from
the
channel
or
production
house's
side.