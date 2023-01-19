Bigg Boss 16 Tweets Of The Day: Kamya Questions Priyanka Choudhary, Rajiv's Dig At Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot
Bigg Boss 16 tweets of the day: From Kamya Panjabi questioning Priyanka Choudhary to Rajiv Adatia taking a dig at Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, here's what the celebrities wrote about Salman Khan's show after.
Bigg
Boss
16
has
managed
to
capture
the
attention
of
the
viewers
with
its
drama-packed
episodes.
While
many
reality
shows
have
failed
to
strike
a
chord
with
the
fans,
Salman
Khan's
show
is
rocking
the
TRP
charts.
Just
like
the
mango
people
(aam
aadmi),
even
the
celebrities
are
hooked
on
their
television
sets.
From
Kamya
Panjabi
to
Rajiv
Adatia,
several
celebs
have
expressed
their
views
after
watching
the
recent
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
As
we
all
know,
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot
hogged
all
the
screen
space
in
yesterday's
episode
and
hence,
the
majority
of
the
discussion
revolved
around
them.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session.
Check
out
the
Bigg
Boss
16
tweets
of
the
day
right
here.
Do
you
agree
with
Rajiv
Adatia
and
Kamya
Panjabi's
comments
about
the
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants?
Do
share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.