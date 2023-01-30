Bigg Boss 16 Tweets Of The Day: Kamya Panjabi Upset With Archana Gautam, Says THIS About Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Bigg Boss 16 Tweets of the day: From Kamya Panjabi to Rajiv Adatia, here are the celebrity posts that you cannot miss at any cost. Read on to know what the celebs tweeted about Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.
News
|
Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 23:44 [IST]
- Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Wants To Smack Archana Gautam’s Face Post An Ugly Fight; Here’s What Happe
- Will Smack Her Face: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Vs Archana Gautam! Bigg Boss 16 Fans Guess Reason Behind FIGHT
- Bigg Boss 16 Ranking: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Bags Top Spot, MC Stan Drops To THIS Position