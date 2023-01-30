    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 16 Tweets Of The Day: Kamya Panjabi Upset With Archana Gautam, Says THIS About Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

    Bigg Boss 16 Tweets of the day: From Kamya Panjabi to Rajiv Adatia, here are the celebrity posts that you cannot miss at any cost. Read on to know what the celebs tweeted about Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.
    By
    |
    nimrit archana bb 16

    Bigg Boss 16 Tweets of the Day: Love or hate but you cannot debate that Salman Khan's reality show has been hogging all the limelight since its inception. Be it the mango people (aam aadmi) or the celebrities, everyone is busy sharing their thoughts on social media.

    Comments

    Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 23:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2023
    More ARCHANA GAUTAM Stories
    Read more about: archana gautam bigg boss
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X