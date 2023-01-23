Bigg Boss 16: After Nimrit, Ekta Kapoor Signs THIS Contestant For A TV Show & It’s Not Naagin

Producer Ekta Kapoor has signed Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for Love S*x Aur Dhokha 2 leaving the actress’ fans happy. Now, the latest buzz suggests that she has finalised another contestant for a TV show.

Bigg Boss 16 Update: The sixteenth season of Salman Khan's controversial reality show has turned out to be a huge success. The show premiered on Colors TV in October last year and has been the highest-rated non-fiction show since the beginning.

Bigg Boss 16 contestants have been grabbing meaty projects even before their exit from Salman Khan's controversial reality show. Recently, Ekta Kapoor signed Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Now, the latest buzz suggests that she has roped in another BB16 contestant but for a TV show.

Well, we're talking about Shalin Bhanot. Yes, you read that right! Throughout the season, Shalin Bhanot has made noise for his acting, he did bring a little bit of drama to the show, being one of the biggest entertainers on the show right now, it was imminent, he bags a lucrative acting offer.

Keep watching this space for more updates!