Bigg Boss 16 | Ankit Gupta Says He Is Ready To Return To Salman Khan's Show: 'Top Two Mein Toh...'

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Ankit
Gupta
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
he
got
eliminated
from
the
reality
show,
which
is
hosted
by
Salman
Khan.
Fans
have
been
demanding
the
return
of
the
Udaariyaan
actor
as
a
wildcard
contestant
as
they
believe
that
he
was
evicted
in
an
'unfair' manner.
From
running
social
media
campaign
to
supporting
the
actor
on
other
platforms,
the
ardent
fans
have
been
working
round
the
clock
to
bring
him
back
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
Guess
what?
Even
Ankit
Gupta
recognizes
the
efforts
that
his
followers
are
putting
to
ensure
he
comes
back
as
a
wildcard
contestant.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
He
spoke
about
the
same
while
interacting
with
a
journalist
in
a
recent
interview.
You
will
be
surprised
to
know
what
he
said
about
a
potential
comeback
to
Bigg
Boss
16.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Ankit
Gupta
Is
Keen
To
Re-enter
BB
16
House
The
TV
heartthrob
expressed
his
desire
to
make
a
comeback
to
the
reality
show
as
a
wildcard
contestant.
He
lauded
the
efforts
of
the
fans,
sharing
his
opinion
on
the
Twitter
trends.
Ankit
Gupta
praised
the
fans,
stating
he
was
pleased
to
see
them
work
so
hard
to
trend
him
on
Twitter.
He
also
acknowledged
how
fans
were
sharing
millions
of
hearts
to
extend
support
to
him
after
his
eviction
from
Bigg
Boss
16.
Just
Like
Shekhar
Suman,
Ankit
Wants
To
Return
In
Bigg
Boss
16
Ankit
Gupta
said
that
he
was
surprised
to
see
the
love
and
support
he
received
after
coming
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
He
added
that
he
should
definitely
make
a
return
to
the
show
and
compete
with
other
contestants
as
he
has
garnered
immense
blessings
and
love
from
the
audience.
Ankit
further
said
that
considering
the
support,
he
can
easily
emerge
as
the
first
runner-up,
if
not
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
What
Ankit
Gupta
Said
About
His
Comeback
To
Bigg
Boss
16?
"Itna
pasand
kiya
hai
mujhe,
itna
pyaar
diya
hai
mujhe
jab
se
bahar
aaya
hu.
Roz
trends
ho
rahe
hai
Twitter
pe,
ek
million,
do
million
tweets
ho
rahe
hai.
Itna
pyaar
aur
support
dekhne
ke
baad
main
definitely
ghar
mein
firse
jana
chahuga," he
quipped.
"Jeetna
toh
pata
nahi
lekin
top
two
mein
to
aana
chahuha,
as
itna
pyaar
jo
mila
hai.
Two
two
mein
to
banta
hai,"
Ankit
Gupta
said
in
an
interview.
Do
you
want
to
see
Ankit
Gupta
as
a
wildcard
contestant
in
Bigg
Boss
16?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.