Bigg Boss 16 | Ankit Gupta Says He Is Ready To Return To Salman Khan's Show: 'Top Two Mein Toh...'

Bigg Boss 16 update: Ankit Gupta has been hogging all the limelight ever since he got eliminated from the reality show, which is hosted by Salman Khan. Fans have been demanding the return of the Udaariyaan actor as a wildcard contestant as they believe that he was evicted in an 'unfair' manner. From running social media campaign to supporting the actor on other platforms, the ardent fans have been working round the clock to bring him back in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Guess what? Even Ankit Gupta recognizes the efforts that his followers are putting to ensure he comes back as a wildcard contestant. Yes, you read that right!

He spoke about the same while interacting with a journalist in a recent interview. You will be surprised to know what he said about a potential comeback to Bigg Boss 16.

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Is Keen To Re-enter BB 16 House The TV heartthrob expressed his desire to make a comeback to the reality show as a wildcard contestant. He lauded the efforts of the fans, sharing his opinion on the Twitter trends. Ankit Gupta praised the fans, stating he was pleased to see them work so hard to trend him on Twitter. He also acknowledged how fans were sharing millions of hearts to extend support to him after his eviction from Bigg Boss 16. Just Like Shekhar Suman, Ankit Wants To Return In Bigg Boss 16 Ankit Gupta said that he was surprised to see the love and support he received after coming out of the Bigg Boss 16 house. He added that he should definitely make a return to the show and compete with other contestants as he has garnered immense blessings and love from the audience. Ankit further said that considering the support, he can easily emerge as the first runner-up, if not the winner of Bigg Boss 16. What Ankit Gupta Said About His Comeback To Bigg Boss 16? "Itna pasand kiya hai mujhe, itna pyaar diya hai mujhe jab se bahar aaya hu. Roz trends ho rahe hai Twitter pe, ek million, do million tweets ho rahe hai. Itna pyaar aur support dekhne ke baad main definitely ghar mein firse jana chahuga," he quipped. "Jeetna toh pata nahi lekin top two mein to aana chahuha, as itna pyaar jo mila hai. Two two mein to banta hai," Ankit Gupta said in an interview.

