Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Shares Cutest Video With Priyanka As He Reacts To 'Audience Wants Priyankit' Trend

Bigg Boss 16: Audience Wants Priyankit Trends On Twitter

Netizens have been demanding Ankit Gupta's re-entry as a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 16 ever since he was eliminated from the show. They have alleged that his elimination was 'unfair' as the housemates voted him out. As the voting lines were closed, the fans expressed their displeasure with the way the makers evicted the TV heartthrob.

From sharing tweets to running a social media campaign to bring him back, fans have worked round the clock to ensure that Ankit Gupta returns as a wildcard. They trended 'Audience wants Priyankit' with over 100k tweets, showcasing their love for the two celebs.

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Reacts To Twitter Trend

The Balika Vadhu expressed his gratitude towards in his own style by sharing the cutest video featuring moments from Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary can be seen gushing over her Udaariyaan co-star in the video that is going viral on the internet.

"To everyone who's been around from the #Fatejo days to the #Priyankit era, this video is for you," the caption for the post read.

Ankit Gupta Bags New Show After Bigg Boss 16

While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a still a part of the game, Ankit Gupta has somehow dropped hints that he is not coming back to the Bigg Boss 16 house. The TV heartthrob has bagged his new show, which will produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Kaur.

The upcoming show titled Junooniyatt, which also stars Gautam Vig and Neha Ran, has already gone on the floors. It is expected to go on air in the first week of February 2023.

Ankit Gupta had earlier with Ravi and Sargun in Udaariyaan, which also starred Priyanka Choudhary. The show emerged as a the sleeper hit of 2021, garnering amazing TRPs at 7pm slot.