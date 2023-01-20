Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Asks Sumbul Touqeer To Improve Relationship With Mom, Here's How She REACTED - WATCH

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Sumbul
Touqeer
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
she
entered
Salman
Khan's
hit
reality
show.
While
other
contestants
are
usually
seen
shouting
and
fighting
with
each
other,
the
Imlie
actress
has
kept
herself
calm
and
composed.
It
won't
be
wrong
to
say
that
she
won
several
hearts
with
her
dignified
behaviour.
From
Akshara
Singh
to
Amaal
Malik,
several
celebrities
have
extended
support
to
their
favourite
Imlie
on
social
media.
On
Friday
(January
20),
the
makers
released
a
new
promo
where
astrologer
Saurish
Sharma
was
seen
discussing
about
Sumbul
Touqeer's
future.
Ghar
mein
aaye
astrologer
ne
bataaye
contestants
ko
unke
raaz.
What
Saurish
Sharma
Said
About
Sumbul
Touqeer's
Mom?
Saurish
Sharma,
who
is
an
astrologer,
said
that
Sumbul
Touqeer
has
'internal
conflicts'
with
her
mother
and
she
needs
to
resolve
the
differences.
He
told
her
to
improve
the
relationship
with
her
mother,
whom
she
has
not
mentioned
in
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
"Sumbul
aapko
emotional
support
ki
jarurat
hai,
ghar
mein
hi
nahi
bahar
ki
duniya
mein
bhi
aap
aise
hi
hai.
Aapko
khud
ke
emotional
support
banne
ki
jarurat
hai," Saurish
told
Sumbul
Touqeer.
"Maa
ke
saath
aapke
internal
conflicts
dikh
rahe
hai,
unko
saath
rishta
acha
karna
padega,"
he
further
told
her.
Sumbul
Touqeer's
Reaction
When
Astrologer
Mention
Her
Mother's
Name
In
the
promo,
it
can
be
seen
that
Sumbul
was
taken
aback
when
the
astrologer
mentioned
her
mother's
name.
She
seemed
a
little
surprised
but
later
smiled,
listening
attentively
to
what
Saurish
Sharma
told
her.
Fans
were
not
pleased
with
Sumbul's
personal
life
getting
discussed
on
national
television.
Reacting
to
the
promo,
one
user
wrote,
"It's
all
good
but
can
you
please
be
mindful
of
someone's
personal
emotions
please.
It
is
not
right
to
bring
Sumbul's
personal
life
in
your
games."
Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination
Sumbul
Touqeer
is
in
the
danger
zone
this
week
as
she
has
been
nominated
along
with
three
four
contestants.
Soundarya
Sharma,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta
are
also
nominated
for
eviction.
One
of
them
will
leave
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
On
a
related
note,
Sumbul
Touqeer
recently
became
the
youngest
and
first
teenager
to
survive
100
days
in
Bigg
Boss
house
without
getting
eliminated.
She
added
her
feather
on
her
cap
when
her
character
Imlie
secured
a
spot
in
the
list
of
Ormax's
Top
10
fiction
characters
of
Hindi
television
of
2022.
Do
you
think
Sumbul
Touqeer
can
win
Bigg
Boss
16?
