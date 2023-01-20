Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Asks Sumbul Touqeer To Improve Relationship With Mom, Here's How She REACTED - WATCH

What Saurish Sharma Said About Sumbul Touqeer's Mom?

Saurish Sharma, who is an astrologer, said that Sumbul Touqeer has 'internal conflicts' with her mother and she needs to resolve the differences. He told her to improve the relationship with her mother, whom she has not mentioned in Bigg Boss 16 house.

"Sumbul aapko emotional support ki jarurat hai, ghar mein hi nahi bahar ki duniya mein bhi aap aise hi hai. Aapko khud ke emotional support banne ki jarurat hai," Saurish told Sumbul Touqeer.

"Maa ke saath aapke internal conflicts dikh rahe hai, unko saath rishta acha karna padega," he further told her.

Sumbul Touqeer's Reaction When Astrologer Mention Her Mother's Name

In the promo, it can be seen that Sumbul was taken aback when the astrologer mentioned her mother's name. She seemed a little surprised but later smiled, listening attentively to what Saurish Sharma told her.

Fans were not pleased with Sumbul's personal life getting discussed on national television. Reacting to the promo, one user wrote, "It's all good but can you please be mindful of someone's personal emotions please. It is not right to bring Sumbul's personal life in your games."

Bigg Boss 16 Elimination

Sumbul Touqeer is in the danger zone this week as she has been nominated along with three four contestants. Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are also nominated for eviction. One of them will leave the Bigg Boss 16 house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.