Bigg Boss 16| Bharti Singh's Special Message For Priyanka Choudhary Has Ankit Gupta Connection: Hum Punjabi...

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
After
an
emotional
reunion
of
the
family
members
with
the
BB
16
contestants,
the
makers
have
planned
a
special
surprise
for
them
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar.
Guess
what?
Bharti
Singh
and
Haarsh
Limbachiyaa
have
already
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
to
interact
with
the
housemates
and
tickle
their
funny
bone
with
hilarious
acts
and
comedy.
Bharti
Singh
even
shared
a
special
message
for
Priyanka
Choudhary
while
talking
to
her
on
the
show.
Her
message
had
an
Ankit
Gupta
connection
to
it.
Before
we
tell
you,
what
Bharti
Singh
told
Priyanka
Choudhary
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar,
we
have
to
inform
you
that
other
special
guests
including
a
veteran
journalist
and
Ekta
Kapoor
have
also
shot
for
the
episode
in
Film
City,
Mumbai.
On
a
related
note,
Priyanka
Choudhary's
brother
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
as
a
special
guest
during
the
Family
Week.
The
22-year-old
motivated
her
elder
sister,
asking
her
to
stay
strong
and
play
the
game
in
the
same
spirit.
