Bigg Boss 16: Not One, 2 Popular Celebs To Replace Salman Khan As Host Till Grand Finale?
Bigg Boss 16 Update: As reported earlier, Salman Khan’s contract has ended and he’ll not host the remaining Weekend Ka Vaar episodes due to professional commitments. However, he’ll be back in the finale.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Originally
supposed
to
end
in
January,
the
sixteenth
season
of
Colors
TV's
controversial
reality
series
got
extended
by
four
weeks
and
its
grand
finale
is
now
set
to
take
place
on
February
12.
Currently,
a
total
of
nine
contestants
are
currently
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
-
Shiv
Thakare,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
MC
Stan,
Tina
Datta,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Archana
Gautam,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
and
Soundarya
Sharma.
While
fans
are
happy
with
the
extension
news,
several
reports
suggested
that
Salman
Khan
won't
be
able
to
host
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episodes
of
the
extended
weeks.
While
he
shot
for
this
week's
episode
yesterday
(January
20),
the
superstar
won't
be
seen
in
the
next
two
weeks
due
to
professional
commitments.
Also,
there
were
speculations
that
either
Karan
Johar
or
Farah
Khan
might
replace
him
as
Bigg
Boss
16
host.
However,
looks
like
the
makers
have
something
else
in
their
mind.