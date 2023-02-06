Bigg Boss 16: Ahead Of Finale, EX Contestant Says ‘Kuch Bhi Karlo, Jeetegi Priyanka Choudhary Hi’
Bigg Boss 16: Just a week before the grand finale of Salman Khan’s show, a popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant took to social media and claimed that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is going to win the current season.
Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
Just
a
week
before
the
grand
finale
of
Salman
Khan's
top-rated
Colors
show,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
got
evicted
recently
after
receiving
the
least
amount
of
votes.
After
her
exit,
only
six
contestants
are
now
fighting
it
out
for
the
winner's
title
-
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Shiv
Thakare,
Archana
Gautam,
and
MC
Stan.
Currently,
the
last
week
of
Bigg
Boss
16
is
going
on
and
the
much-awaited
grand
finale
is
slated
to
take
place
on
February
12.
Now,
former
Bigg
Boss
contestants
and
TV
celebs
have
started
rooting
for
their
favourites
openly
on
social
media.
Now,
a
popular
Bigg
Boss
13
contestant
and
TV
actress
has
revealed
the
name
of
a
popular
BB
16
contestant
on
social
media
who
according
to
her
will
win
the
current
season.
Well,
we're
talking
about
Saath
Nibhana
Saathiya
star
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee
who
recently
got
married
to
her
gym
trailer
Shahnawaz
Shaikh.
Taking
to
social
media,
Devoleena
revealed
that
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
will
will
Bigg
Boss
16.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Devoleena
tweeted,
"Kuch
bhi
karlo
jeetegi
#PriyankaChaharChoudhary𓃵
hi.
Though
left
watching
it
long
back.
But
I
assumed
it
first
week
of
#BB16
.
3
saal
ka
experience
jo
hai
(laughing
emoji).
@BiggBoss"
Well,
Priyanka
has
been
grabbing
eyeballs
ever
since
her
entry
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
in
October
last
year.
From
her
friendship
with
Ankit
Gupta
to
rivalry
with
Shiv
Thakare,
the
loyal
viewers
of
the
show
are
loving
Priyanka
and
she's
counted
among
the
strongest
players.
MID
WEEK
FINALE
TWIST
In
tonight's
(February
6)
episode,
fans
of
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
will
enter
the
house
in
three
sets.
They'll
interact
with
the
housemates
and
will
ask
them
to
perform
specific
task.
Later,
the
fans
have
to
vote
for
the
contestants.
After
the
voting,
one
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
participants
will
finally
bid
goodbye
to
the
show
in
mid-week
eviction.