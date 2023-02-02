Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan Urges Fans To Vote For Sumbul Touqeer Ahead Of Finale; Asks Her ‘Ab To Jeet Ke Aa’

Bigg
Boss
16
is
in
its
last
leg
and
the
popular
reality
show
is
witnessing
an
intense
fight
to
survive
in
the
house.
Amid
this,
the
recent
nominations
have
left
everyone
shocked
as
the
mandali
is
on
the
radar
this
time.
Yes!
Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
have
been
nominated
for
elimination.
As
there
are
speculations
about
who
among
the
three
will
be
walking
out
of
the
BB
house
ahead
of
the
grand
finale,
Sumbul's
rumoured
boyfriend
Fahmaan
Khan
has
come
out
in
her
support
and
has
urged
fans
to
vote
for
her.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Here's
how
Fahmaan
Khan
Is
Planning
To
Welcome
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
Post
The
Show
Sharing
a
video
on
Instagram,
Fahmaan
said
that
it
is
high
time
for
everyone
to
make
Sumbul
win
the
show.
He
said,
"Is
video
ko
banane
ka
maqsad
ye
hai
ki
Sumbul
pahunch
chuki
hai
almost
finale
weerk
tak
aur
I
think
she
is
doing
a
brilliant
job.
We
all
know
the
we
have
supported
her
all
this
while.
I
think
majority
logon
ke
expected
nahi
tha
ki
wo
itni
door
tak
aayegi
aur
itna
acha
karegi.
But
I
think
she
is
a
very
deserving
contestant.
Aap
sab
ab
tak
use
vote
karte
rahe
hain
aur
aage
bhi
karte
rahenge
main
is
baat
ko
janta
hu.
Lekin
fir
bhi
mera
farz
banta
hai
ki
main
aap
logon
ko
bata
du
ki
vote
kijiye
Sumbul
ko
aur
bachaiye
use.
Bachane
se
zyada
jeetane
ki
baat
hai
ab.
And
I
am
not
following
it
too
much,
I
know
mai
jo
twitter
pe
dekhta
hu,
Instagram
pe
dekhta
hu
usme
se
mai
samjah
jata
hu
ki
kya
ho
raha
hai
and
kya
nahi
ho
raha
hai.
So,
my
appeal
to
you
is
to
support
her".
BB16:
Arjun
Bijlani
Teases
Fahmaan
Khan
With
A
Throwback
Pic
With
Sumbul;
Latter's
Reaction
Win
Hearts
Furthermore,
Fahamaan
also
had
a
special
message
fo
Sumbul
and
stated,
"Ab
to
main
ye
nahi
kahunga
ki
jeet
ke
aa
varna
jaldi
milenge....
ab
to
jeet
ke
aa".
Clearly,
Fahmaan
Khan
is
rooting
for
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
wants
her
to
lift
the
trophy.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Sumbul
can
escape
the
elimination
this
week
and
make
it
to
the
finale
week
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 15:46 [IST]