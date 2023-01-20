Bigg Boss 16: Fan Asks Shekhar Suman To Describe Shiv Thakare-MC Stan's Friendship. His Reply Is Unmissable

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
is
inching
closer
to
its
much-awaited
grand
finale.
At
a
time
when
many
non-fiction
shows
have
failed
to
garner
TRPs,
Bigg
Boss
16
has
emerged
as
a
fan
favourite.
From
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
to
Shiv
Thakare,
several
contestants
have
managed
to
grab
eyeballs
with
their
antics
in
the
show.
Other
celebs
including
MC
Stan,
Archana
Gautam,
Soundarya
Sharma
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
have
also
remained
in
headlines
for
their
actions
in
BB
16
house.
Shiv
Thakare-MC
Stan's
friendship
has
already
become
the
talk
of
the
town.
Several
netizens
are
gushing
over
Shiv-Stan's
bond,
calling
them
the
new
BFFs.
Can
you
guess
how
Shekhar
Suman
reacted
when
a
fan
asked
him
to
share
a
word
for
the
duo
on
social
media?
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
The
grand
finale
of
BB
16
will
air
on
February
12
on
Colors
channel.
Speculation
are
rife
that
Salman
Khan
will
not
be
available
to
host
the
show
for
the
next
two
weeks.
While
gossip
mills
suggest
that
Farah
Khan
might
step
in
for
two
weeks,
the
channel
and
the
production
house
have
not
made
any
official
announcement
about
the
same.
Viewers
can
expect
a
surprise
mid-week
eviction
during
the
grand
finale
week.
Six
finalists
are
rumoured
to
be
competing
for
the
winner's
trophy
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Do
you
agree
with
Shekhar
Suman's
thoughts
about
Shiv
Thakare-MC
Stan's
friendship
in
Bigg
Boss
16?
Do
share
your
views
with
us
@Filmibeat.
