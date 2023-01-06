Bigg Boss 16: Fans Go 'Ab Maza Ayega' As They Say Shiv Thakare 'EXPOSED' Shalin Bhanot's Fake Medical Reasons

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
The
Thursday
(January
5)
episode
of
Salman
Khan's
show
turned
out
to
be
a
blockbuster
affair.
It
won't
be
wrong
to
say
that
the
episode
managed
to
keep
everyone
hooked
on
to
their
television
sets.
While
Priyanka
Choudhary-Shalin
Bhanot's
fight
grabbed
eyeballs,
Archana
Gautam's
googly
captured
the
attention
of
the
viewers.
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Shalin
Bhanot
engaged
in
a
massive
war
of
words
after
Bigg
Boss
asked
the
Udaariyaan
actress
to
stand
with
the
truth.
She
asked
Shalin
about
her
intentions
and
questioned
him
about
not
saving
Tina
Datta
from
nomination.
Before
the
massive
fight
began,
Shiv
Thakare
pointed
out
what
Shalin
Bhanot
did
during
the
ration
task.
After
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
winner
exposed
the
Ram
Siya
Ke
Luv
Kush
actor,
fans
praised
him
on
social
media.
Do
you
agree
with
Shiv
Thakare's
explanation
about
Shalin
Bhanot's
medical
reasons?
