Don't Need...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Sajid Khan Says Priyanka Choudhary Is Using Abdu Rozik For Footage

Bigg Boss 16 update: TV buffs have been excited ever since Abdu Rozik made a return to Salman Khan's reality show. It won't be wrong to say that the singer is the heart and soul of the Bigg Boss 16 house. Be it his cute antics or bond with Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik has earned a significant fan following in India across all age groups.

While fans are loving his camaraderie with Shiv Thakare, they enjoyed his moments with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The TV diva recently spent some time with the 19-year-old after he returned to the Bigg Boss 16 house. We might have love the sweet moments between Abdu and Priyanka but Sajid Khan was not all pleased with their interaction.

The Bollywood filmmaker advised Abdu Rozik to be attentive, claiming that Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta were trying to use him for footage. His statement left the fans angry as they believed that the Udaariyaan actress has her own loyal fan following and she doesn't need to 'use' Abdu or anyone for 'footage'.

Do you think Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is using Abdu Rozik for footage? Well, we don't believe so. We want you to share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates.