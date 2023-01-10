Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Says Priyanka Diminished Chance Of Being Finalist, Fans Go 'Winner To Wahi Banegi'
Bigg Boss 16: Former contestant claimed that Priyanka Choudhary might have 'diminished' her chances of becoming a finalist of Salman Khan's show. After his tweet went viral, fans stated that the actress will win BB 16.
Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
she
stepped
inside
the
BB
16
house.
Be
it
her
bond
with
Ankit
Gupta
or
her
fights
with
Archana
Gautam,
the
TV
diva
has
grabbed
maximum
eyeballs
in
the
show.
Unlike
other
housemates,
the
Udaariyaan
actress
has
not
refrained
from
sharing
her
view
points
on
different
matters.
While
fans
have
already
hailed
her
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
a
former
contestant
believes
that
she
might
have
diminished
her
chances
of
securing
a
spot
in
the
finale.
He
posted
a
tweet,
stating
that
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
might
not
become
the
finalist
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Gaurav
Chopra,
who
was
a
part
of
Bigg
Boss
10,
claimed
that
'Priyanka
Choudhary
got
played
by
Bigg
Boss'.
The
Uttaran
actor
justified
his
point
by
sharing
a
reason
on
Twitter.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
read
on
to
know
what
he
said.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 15:15 [IST]