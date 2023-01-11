Bigg Boss 16 Contestant MC Stan To Marry GF Buba Next Year? His Mother Spills The Beans About The Wedding

MC Stan had an emotional reunion with her mother inside the Bigg Boss 16 house in last night’s episode. Later, housemates asked her about his girlfriend Buba and if their marriage is on the cards next year.

Bigg Boss 16 Update: The most emotional week of Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss is currently going on as the family members are entering the BB house to meet the contestants.

In Monday's (January 9) episode, Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan, Shiv Thakare's mother Ashatai Thakare, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary entered the Bigg Boss 16 house as a part of the 'Freeze' and 'Release' task.

They stayed with the housemates for a day and fans loved their reunion. After their exit in yesterday's (January 10) episode, MC Stan's mother Wahida ji, Archana Gautam's brother Gulshan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father Gurpreet Ahluwalia entered.

MC Stan had an emotional reunion with her mother as both of them hugged each other and got teary-eyed after meeting each other after three months. Later, she met Stan's friends Shiv, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit, Sumbul Touqeer Kha, Sajid, and other contestants.

Later, Shiv and Shalin Bhanot teased Stan and asked the rapper's mother about his girlfriend Buba leaving him blushing. Reacting to it, Stan's mother smiled and replied, "acchi ladki hai (she is a nice girl)."

They also quizzed Stan's mother about their wedding plans and asked if they'll get married next year. In reply to their query, she gave a smile again and stated it is God's will.