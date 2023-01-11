Bigg Boss 16 Contestant MC Stan To Marry GF Buba Next Year? His Mother Spills The Beans About The Wedding
MC Stan had an emotional reunion with her mother inside the Bigg Boss 16 house in last night’s episode. Later, housemates asked her about his girlfriend Buba and if their marriage is on the cards next year.
Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
The
most
emotional
week
of
Salman
Khan's
controversial
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
is
currently
going
on
as
the
family
members
are
entering
the
BB
house
to
meet
the
contestants.
In
Monday's
(January
9)
episode,
Sajid
Khan's
sister
Farah
Khan,
Shiv
Thakare's
mother
Ashatai
Thakare,
and
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary's
brother
Yogesh
Choudhary
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
as
a
part
of
the
'Freeze'
and
'Release'
task.
They
stayed
with
the
housemates
for
a
day
and
fans
loved
their
reunion.
After
their
exit
in
yesterday's
(January
10)
episode,
MC
Stan's
mother
Wahida
ji,
Archana
Gautam's
brother
Gulshan,
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia's
father
Gurpreet
Ahluwalia
entered.
MC
Stan
had
an
emotional
reunion
with
her
mother
as
both
of
them
hugged
each
other
and
got
teary-eyed
after
meeting
each
other
after
three
months.
Later,
she
met
Stan's
friends
Shiv,
Abdu
Rozik,
Nimrit,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Kha,
Sajid,
and
other
contestants.
Later,
Shiv
and
Shalin
Bhanot
teased
Stan
and
asked
the
rapper's
mother
about
his
girlfriend
Buba
leaving
him
blushing.
Reacting
to
it,
Stan's
mother
smiled
and
replied,
"acchi
ladki
hai
(she
is
a
nice
girl)."
They
also
quizzed
Stan's
mother
about
their
wedding
plans
and
asked
if
they'll
get
married
next
year.
In
reply
to
their
query,
she
gave
a
smile
again
and
stated
it
is
God's
will.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 11:55 [IST]