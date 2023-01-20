Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Blushes As Priyanka Flirts With Him, Fans Call It A 'Cute Little Crush'

Bigg Boss 16 Update: In last night’s (January 19) episode, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and MC Stan shared a cute moment as she flirted with him in the garden area. Check how fans are reacting to it.

The sixteenth season of India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to bid goodbye to viewers next month. Bigg Boss 16 premiered on Colors TV in October last year and only nine contestants are now remaining in the show.

Since only a handful of people are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house, some of them are being cordial to even their rivals. Well, we're talking about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan. For the last few days, they have been talking to each other normally.

In yesterday's episode too, Priyanka was seen flirting with MC Stan while she sitting in the garden area with Tina Datta. She starts whistling after seeing Shiv and MC Stan leaving them surprised.

Later, she says "chhed rahi hoon" and starts laughing. Soon Stan come towards her as if he wanna say something. Seeing this, Priyanka asks if he wanna say something. Stan replies, "Kya bolun yaar abhi. Shabd kam padd rahe hai."

In return, Priyanka asks him to express whatever he was about to say. She states, "Tu tension mat le kuch nahi hoga, tu jaldi se bol." To this, Stan blushes and leaves after saying, "Nakko yaar."

A Reddit user posted the video on the platform and Bigg Boss fans are reacting to it. According to them, Stan has developed a crush on her. Yes, you read that right!

Take a look at it below:

Reacting to it, a Reddit user wrote, "Priyanka ne kya jaadu kiya hai, hmesha uski bitching karta stan but phir bhi usko crush hogaya stan ko pc par."

Another user commented, "Lol stan has a cute little crush on Priyanka its so evident (laughing emoji)."

A third comment read, "He has a crush on Pri. He has admired her multiple times and low key flirted with her."

Here are the reactions:

We know, thoda zyaada ho gaya but a section of Bigg Boss fans are liking their cordial equation. Interestingly, while talking to Shiv and other mandali members later, Stan even stated that Priyanka might have won the show if she wasn't too loud.

What do you think about Priyanka and Stan's chesmitry? Share your views in the comments section below.

Keep watching this space for more updates!