Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Blushes As Priyanka Flirts With Him, Fans Call It A 'Cute Little Crush'

The
sixteenth
season
of
India's
biggest
reality
show
Bigg
Boss,
hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
is
all
set
to
bid
goodbye
to
viewers
next
month.
Bigg
Boss
16
premiered
on
Colors
TV
in
October
last
year
and
only
nine
contestants
are
now
remaining
in
the
show.
Since
only
a
handful
of
people
are
currently
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
some
of
them
are
being
cordial
to
even
their
rivals.
Well,
we're
talking
about
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Shiv
Thakare,
and
MC
Stan.
For
the
last
few
days,
they
have
been
talking
to
each
other
normally.
In
yesterday's
episode
too,
Priyanka
was
seen
flirting
with
MC
Stan
while
she
sitting
in
the
garden
area
with
Tina
Datta.
She
starts
whistling
after
seeing
Shiv
and
MC
Stan
leaving
them
surprised.
Later,
she
says
"chhed
rahi
hoon"
and
starts
laughing.
Soon
Stan
come
towards
her
as
if
he
wanna
say
something.
Seeing
this,
Priyanka
asks
if
he
wanna
say
something.
Stan
replies,
"Kya
bolun
yaar
abhi.
Shabd
kam
padd
rahe
hai."
In
return,
Priyanka
asks
him
to
express
whatever
he
was
about
to
say.
She
states,
"Tu
tension
mat
le
kuch
nahi
hoga,
tu
jaldi
se
bol." To
this,
Stan
blushes
and
leaves
after
saying,
"Nakko
yaar."
A
Reddit
user
posted
the
video
on
the
platform
and
Bigg
Boss
fans
are
reacting
to
it.
According
to
them,
Stan
has
developed
a
crush
on
her.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Take
a
look
at
it
below:
Reacting
to
it,
a
Reddit
user
wrote,
"Priyanka
ne
kya
jaadu
kiya
hai,
hmesha
uski
bitching
karta
stan
but
phir
bhi
usko
crush
hogaya
stan
ko
pc
par."
Another
user
commented,
"Lol
stan
has
a
cute
little
crush
on
Priyanka
its
so
evident
(laughing
emoji)."
A
third
comment
read,
"He
has
a
crush
on
Pri.
He
has
admired
her
multiple
times
and
low
key
flirted
with
her."
We
know,
thoda
zyaada
ho
gaya
but
a
section
of
Bigg
Boss
fans
are
liking
their
cordial
equation.
Interestingly,
while
talking
to
Shiv
and
other
mandali
members
later,
Stan
even
stated
that
Priyanka
might
have
won
the
show
if
she
wasn't
too
loud.
What
do
you
think
about
Priyanka
and
Stan's
chesmitry?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.