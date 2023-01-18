Bigg Boss 16: Newly-Married EX Contestant Will Be The Third Wild Card Entry? Here’s The TRUTH

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Salman Khan’s reality show is four weeks away from its grand finale. However, there’s a buzz that the makers are planning to introduce two new wild cards. Check the truth here.

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is rapidly moving towards its end as the controversial reality show is now just four weeks away from its finale.

A total of nine contestants including Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house and are trying their level best to make the show more intriguing for fans.

Amid all this, several rumours have been floating on the internet since the past week that two more wild card entries are likely to enter Bigg Boss 16 house. While the news has surprised fans, several reports suggest that Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia and Bigg Boss 13 star Devoleena Bhattacharjee might enter the current season.

Taking to social media, Rajiv Adatia reacted to the rumours and cleared that he's not entering the Bigg Boss house. Now, Devoleena Bhattacharjee too has broken her silence.

Talking to India Forums, she said, "I am not doing it. It's fake news."

