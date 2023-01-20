Bigg Boss 16 Update: Out Of Top 9, Only THIS Contestant Never Joined Hands With Mandali So Far

Colors
TV's
Bigg
Boss
16,
hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
is
just
a
few
weeks
away
from
its
end
now
and
fans
are
excited
to
watch
who
among
the
current
contestants
will
walk
away
with
the
winner's
trophy.
After
Sajid
and
Abdu's
exits
last
week,
only
nine
contestants
are
currently
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
-
Soundarya
Sharma,
Shiv
Thakare,
Archana
Gautam,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
MC
Stan,
Tina
Datta,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan.
Mai
Relate
Nahi
Karta
Bigg
Boss
Se:
When
BB
16's
Shalin
Bhanot
Said
He'll
Never
Participate
In
Show
-
VIDEO
The
last
weekend
turned
out
to
be
a
shocking
one
for
the
mandali
fans
as
Sajid
and
Abdu
left
the
show
due
to
professional
commitments.
Well,
Shiv
Thakare
and
his
mandali
will
always
be
remembered
among
one
of
the
major
highlights
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Interestingly,
out
of
the
current
top
nine,
only
one
contestant
never
even
tried
to
join
hands
with
the
mandali.
Well,
some
of
you
must
have
already
guessed
the
name.
Let's
discuss
the
same
here.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Nimrit
Questions
Shiv
Thakare
For
Choosing
Priyanka
Over
Her,
Says
'Sab
Cameras
Ke
Liye
Hai'
We’re
Talking
About
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Udaariyaan
star
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
is
the
only
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
who
has
never
teamed
up
with
Shiv
Thakare's
popular
'mandali'.
In
fact,
she
has
always
maintained
her
rivalry
with
Shiv
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia.
Interestingly,
even
Shiv
appreciated
her
for
the
same.
Current
Mandali
Members
In
Bigg
Boss
House
After
the
exit
of
Abdu
Rozik
and
Sajid
Khan,
only
four
mandali
members
are
currently
there
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
-
Shiv,
Nimrit,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
and
MC
Stan.
Among
them,
only
Shiv
and
Stan
are
performing
well
in
the
show.
At
different
times,
other
BB
contestants
joined
hands
with
mandali
for
some
or
the
other
reason.
Tina
&
Shalin
Were
A
Part
Of
‘Mandali’
For
Two
Weeks
In
the
mid
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
Shalin
and
Tina
were
active
members
of
Sajid
and
Shiv's
'mandali'
for
over
two
weeks.
They
finally
went
their
separate
ways
when
Shiv
chose
Nimrit
as
the
new
captain
instead
of
Tina
as
she
had
struck
a
deal
to
help
them
for
the
sake
of
captaincy.
Archana-Soundarya
Planned
To
Evict
Ankit
Gupta
With
Mandali
After
indulging
in
ugly
fights
with
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Archana
Gautam
and
Soundarya
Sharma
planned
to
evict
Ankit
Gupta
from
the
house.
Well,
they
kind
of
succeeded
in
it
as
Bigg
Boss
gave
the
power
to
housemates
to
vote
out
one
among
the
nominated
contestants
and
most
of
them
took
Ankit's
name.
Priyanka
VS
Shiv
In
The
Bigg
Boss
16
Finale?
If
we
look
at
the
whole
journey,
Shiv
and
Priyanka
have
the
strongest
chance
to
win
the
show.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
one
of
them
walks
away
with
the
winner's
trophy
or
if
someone
else
beats
them
in
the
finale.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!