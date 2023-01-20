Bigg Boss 16 Update: Out Of Top 9, Only THIS Contestant Never Joined Hands With Mandali So Far

We’re Talking About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Yes, you read that right! Udaariyaan star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the only Bigg Boss 16 contestant who has never teamed up with Shiv Thakare's popular 'mandali'. In fact, she has always maintained her rivalry with Shiv and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Interestingly, even Shiv appreciated her for the same.

Current Mandali Members In Bigg Boss House

After the exit of Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan, only four mandali members are currently there in the Bigg Boss house - Shiv, Nimrit, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and MC Stan. Among them, only Shiv and Stan are performing well in the show. At different times, other BB contestants joined hands with mandali for some or the other reason.

Tina & Shalin Were A Part Of ‘Mandali’ For Two Weeks

In the mid of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin and Tina were active members of Sajid and Shiv's 'mandali' for over two weeks. They finally went their separate ways when Shiv chose Nimrit as the new captain instead of Tina as she had struck a deal to help them for the sake of captaincy.

Archana-Soundarya Planned To Evict Ankit Gupta With Mandali

After indulging in ugly fights with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma planned to evict Ankit Gupta from the house. Well, they kind of succeeded in it as Bigg Boss gave the power to housemates to vote out one among the nominated contestants and most of them took Ankit's name.

Priyanka VS Shiv In The Bigg Boss 16 Finale?

If we look at the whole journey, Shiv and Priyanka have the strongest chance to win the show. Now, it'll be interesting to see if one of them walks away with the winner's trophy or if someone else beats them in the finale. Keep watching this space for more updates!