Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Calls Priyanka 'Sherni', Shares Views On Shiv-MC Stan's Friendship: Reminds Me...

Bigg Boss 16 update: A former Bigg Boss contestant praised Priyanka Choudhary, calling her a 'sherni' and sharing his honest thoughts about her game plan. He also praised Shiv Thakare and MC Stan's bond in the reality sh
Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Ask
any
random
fan
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
about
the
top
three
finalists
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
he/she
will
name
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan,
isn't
it?
The
three
contestants
have
managed
to
impress
the
viewers
with
their
actions
inside
the
BB
16
house.
While
Priyanka
and
Shiv
have
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
since
the
first
day,
MC
Stan
has
also
picked
up
pace
and
is
giving
a
stiff
competition
to
the
two
celebs.
A
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
took
to
social
media
to
praise
the
three
for
their
game
plan.
From
calling
Priyanka
Choudhary
a
'sherni'
to
lauding
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan's
bond,
the
Bigg
Boss
15
contestant
shared
interesting
thoughts
on
the
trio
on
Twitter.
We
are
talking
about
Rajiv
Adatia.
The
model
posted
a
series
of
tweets
on
his
official
Twitter
handle
on
Friday
(January
20).
On
a
related
note,
Salman
Khan
will
continue
to
host
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
on
Colors
channel.
However,
there
are
mumours
that
he
might
not
be
available
for
shoot
for
the
next
two
weeks.
Speculations
are
rife
that
Farah
Khan
will
replace
him
as
the
new
host.
The
Bollywood
superstar
will
return
to
host
the
finale,
media
reportds
suggested.
Do
you
agree
with
Rajiv
Adatia's
thoughts
about
Priyanka
Choudhary,
MC
Stan
and
Shiv
Thakare?
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 13:59 [IST]