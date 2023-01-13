Dil Se Dua...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans Laud Priyanka Choudhary As She Wishes To Give Best Education To Sister's Kids

Bigg Boss 16 update: Priyanka Choudhary received praise from all the corners after she expressed her desire to give the best education to her sister's children while talking to Simi Garewal. Here's what the fans said!

Bigg Boss 16 update: The Thursday (January 12) episode of Salman Khan's reality show turned out to be a blockbuster affair. From Sumbul Touqeer's uncle's (bade papa) grand entry to Simi Garewal recreating her classic Rendezvous segment in Bigg Boss 16 house, the episode had several memorable moments.

Priyanka Choudhary, who has been hogging all the limelight with her presence, once again stole all the limelight when she expressed her desire to educate her sisters' kids. When asked about choosing between true love and fame, the Udaariyaan actress answered that she wants love in her life as 'it forms the basis of life'.

On a related note, Priyanka Choudhary fans created history by making her the first Bigg Boss 16 contestant to trend on Twitter with over 4 million tweets. She has earned a significant fan following after participating in the hit reality show.

