Dil Se Dua...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans Laud Priyanka Choudhary As She Wishes To Give Best Education To Sister's Kids

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
The
Thursday
(January
12)
episode
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
turned
out
to
be
a
blockbuster
affair.
From
Sumbul
Touqeer's
uncle's
(bade
papa)
grand
entry
to
Simi
Garewal
recreating
her
classic
Rendezvous
segment
in
Bigg
Boss
16
house,
the
episode
had
several
memorable
moments.
Priyanka
Choudhary,
who
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
with
her
presence,
once
again
stole
all
the
limelight
when
she
expressed
her
desire
to
educate
her
sisters'
kids.
When
asked
about
choosing
between
true
love
and
fame,
the
Udaariyaan
actress
answered
that
she
wants
love
in
her
life
as
'it
forms
the
basis
of
life'.
On
a
related
note,
Priyanka
Choudhary
fans
created
history
by
making
her
the
first
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
to
trend
on
Twitter
with
over
4
million
tweets.
She
has
earned
a
significant
fan
following
after
participating
in
the
hit
reality
show.
Can
Priyanka
Choudhary
win
Bigg
Boss
16?
Do
share
your
views
with
us
by
dropping
a
tweet
@Filmibeat.
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates
Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 4:54 [IST]