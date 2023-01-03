Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Lauds Shiv Thakare As He Slams Archana For Taking Dig At Shalin Using Son's Name

Bigg Boss 16 update: Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot engaged in a major war of words following the recent nomination task in Salman Khan's reality show. Their fight started when Shalin Bhanot expressed his displeasure over Archana and other housemates terming his relationship with Tina Datta as 'fake'. The TV actor asked Archana if she and Soundarya Gautam will be called 'lesbians' as they share a blanket in the room.

BIGG BOSS 16: ARCHANA GAUTAM SAYS SHALIN'S SON'S...

Archana Gautam lost her cool at Shalin Bhanot and even took a dig at the Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor. She got personal and mentioned Shalin's son's name during their fight, leading to massive fight inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Archana once dragged Shalin's personal life into their feud, saying that students at Shalin's son's school will be asking him about his father's antics in Bigg Boss 16. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia quickly pointed out her mistake and said that she shouldn't involve a kid into the fight.

BIGG BOSS 16: SHIV THAKARE CORRECTS ARCHANA GAUTAM

While Archana continued to target Shalin Bhanot using his son's name, Shiv Thakare corrected her and asked her to not involve a child into her conversation. The Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner earned praise from all the corners for standing up for Shalin's son, who is not a part of the game.

A former Bigg Boss contestant even praised Shiv Thakare on social media, saying that he appreciated the way he asked Archana to no go personal.

BIGG BOSS 16: RAJIV ADATIA LAUDS SHIV THAKARE

The model shared a post on Twitter after watching the recent episode, expressing his views. He said that he liked the way Shiv stood for Shalin and it was good to see the reality TV star take a stand for the right thing.

"The way Shiv said today " don't go personal about Shalins Son" hats off! I like that!! Kudos to you!! Sometimes when you see something happening and you know it's wrong takes a bigger person to say stop! So good to see that! #bb16," the Bigg Boss 15 contestant on the micro-blogging site.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

Eight contestants including Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot have been nominated for eviction this week. The likes of Sreejita De, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Choudhary are also in the danger zone.

Do you think Archana Gautam crossed the line once again? Share your views by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.