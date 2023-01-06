Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Asks Sumbul If She Will Accept Dad’s Marriage With 22-Year-Old, She Says 'Pyaar Hojaye...'

Bigg Boss 16: What Sumbul Said About Her Father?

Sumbul Touqeer, while interacting with Sajid Khan, revealed that she has been taking care of her father Hasan Touqeer and sister Saniya all by herself. She expressed her love for them and shared how she has been working hard since the past three years for the well-being of her family.

When Sajid Khan asked the Imlie actress about accepting her father's second marriage with a 22-year-old girl, she responded to him and said that she would only agree if the two love each other.

Sajid Khan Asks Sumbul Touqeer About Her Dad's Second Marriage

The Bollywood filmmaker asked Sumbul if she will be comfortable if her father marries a young girl. The TV diva expressed her concern, stating that she wouldn't approve of the relationship as her father is 55 years old and the pairing would look odd.

Sumbul maintained that if her dad falls in love, then she might accept the relationship, otherwise she would not approve of the same.

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul's Reaction To Sajid's Question About Dad's Second Wedding

The actress seemed miffed with Sajid Khan for his question as he kept on mentioning that she would be selfish if she didn't accept her father's relationship.

"I don't want that. She cannot be 22-year-old. My father is 55, 56. Papa ki shaadi late hui thi. Pyaar hojaye to alag baat hai, warna nahi. If you love someone, you never 'un-love' them," Sumbul told Sajid Khan.

Bigg Boss 16 Elimination

Sumbul Touqeer has been nominated for eviction along with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan and Sreejita De. As per the voting trends, the actress is said to be leading the charts with most number of votes.

Unlike last week, Sumbul was not able to save herself from the nominations.