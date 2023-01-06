Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Asks Sumbul If She Will Accept Dad’s Marriage With 22-Year-Old, She Says 'Pyaar Hojaye...'

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Sumbul
Touqeer
grabbed
all
the
eyeballs
during
the
Thursday
(January
5)
episode
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
From
hitting
back
at
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta
to
ranting
out
in
front
of
Sajid
Khan
and
MC
Stan,
the
Imlie
actress
stole
all
the
limelight
with
her
presence.
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan's
fierce
attitude
made
the
fans
cheer
for
her
on
social
media.
While
the
netizens
went
gaga
over
the
way
she
exposed
Shalin
Bhanot,
they
also
loved
how
she
responded
to
Sajid
Khan
when
he
asked
her
about
her
father's
marriage.
Bigg
Boss
16:
What
Sumbul
Said
About
Her
Father?
Sumbul
Touqeer,
while
interacting
with
Sajid
Khan,
revealed
that
she
has
been
taking
care
of
her
father
Hasan
Touqeer
and
sister
Saniya
all
by
herself.
She
expressed
her
love
for
them
and
shared
how
she
has
been
working
hard
since
the
past
three
years
for
the
well-being
of
her
family.
When
Sajid
Khan
asked
the
Imlie
actress
about
accepting
her
father's
second
marriage
with
a
22-year-old
girl,
she
responded
to
him
and
said
that
she
would
only
agree
if
the
two
love
each
other.
Sajid
Khan
Asks
Sumbul
Touqeer
About
Her
Dad's
Second
Marriage
The
Bollywood
filmmaker
asked
Sumbul
if
she
will
be
comfortable
if
her
father
marries
a
young
girl.
The
TV
diva
expressed
her
concern,
stating
that
she
wouldn't
approve
of
the
relationship
as
her
father
is
55
years
old
and
the
pairing
would
look
odd.
Sumbul
maintained
that
if
her
dad
falls
in
love,
then
she
might
accept
the
relationship,
otherwise
she
would
not
approve
of
the
same.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Sumbul's
Reaction
To
Sajid's
Question
About
Dad's
Second
Wedding
The
actress
seemed
miffed
with
Sajid
Khan
for
his
question
as
he
kept
on
mentioning
that
she
would
be
selfish
if
she
didn't
accept
her
father's
relationship.
"I
don't
want
that.
She
cannot
be
22-year-old.
My
father
is
55,
56.
Papa
ki
shaadi
late
hui
thi.
Pyaar
hojaye
to
alag
baat
hai,
warna
nahi.
If
you
love
someone,
you
never
'un-love'
them," Sumbul
told
Sajid
Khan.
Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination
Sumbul
Touqeer
has
been
nominated
for
eviction
along
with
Shalin
Bhanot,
Tina
Datta,
Soundarya
Sharma,
Archana
Gautam,
Sajid
Khan
and
Sreejita
De.
As
per
the
voting
trends,
the
actress
is
said
to
be
leading
the
charts
with
most
number
of
votes.
Unlike
last
week,
Sumbul
was
not
able
to
save
herself
from
the
nominations.
On
a
related
note,
Sumbul
Touqeer's
father
will
enter
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
during
the
Family
Week
in
the
show.
It
remains
to
be
seen
what
suggestion
he
will
give
to
his
daughter.
Do
you
think
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
can
emerge
as
a
finalists
of
Bigg
Boss
16?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.