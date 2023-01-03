Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Says Ankit Gupta Told Him Things About Priyanka Choudhary. Fans Share Video To Expose Him

BIGG BOSS 16: WHAT SAJID KHAN TOLD NIMRIT ABOUT PRIYANKA?

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sajid Khan claimed that Priyanka Choudhary hated him as she knew that Ankit told him several things. know why Priyanka hate me... Because she knows Ankit has told me lots of things," the Housefull director told Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Sajid Khan confidently told the Choti Sarrdaarni actress that Priyanka was not fond of him because of the things which her friend Ankit Gupta has told him during his stint in Bigg Boss 16.

SAJ!D KHAN EXPOSED!

He is just bluffing around to degrade #PriyankaChaharChoudhary on NTV as he himself accepted it that #AnkitGupta never said anything against her!#Priyankit || #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/tu4qPjiGmt — 𝑽 .♛ (WhenVSpeaks) January 2, 2023

BIGG BOSS 16 FANS EXPOSE SAJID KHAN, CALL HIM LIAR

Netizens were miffed with Sajid Khan for attacking Priyanka Choudhary in Bigg Boss 16. They accused him of degrading the Udaariyaan actor in the show and planning against her with his 'Mandali' members.

"He is just bluffing around to degrade #PriyankaChaharChoudhary on NTV as he himself accepted it that #AnkitGupta never said anything against her," one user tweeted.

He was bluffing before when he told shiv about shalin and is doing the same here..he lies blatantly..if Ankit would have said a word against anyone, BB would have exposed it long back in the keechad task..they literally had to give half narrative to reveal as a chugli #PriyAnkit — Ishqaan (Rubi93432824) January 2, 2023

Bigg Boss 16: Fans Lash Out At Sajid Khan

Fans expressed their displeasure with the way Sajid talked about Priyanka, accusing him of 'bluffing' and trying to do what he did with Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot.

"He was bluffing before when he told shiv about shalin and is doing the same here, he lies blatantly.. If Ankit would have said a word against anyone, BB would have exposed it long back in the keechad task. They literally had to give half narrative to reveal as a chugli #PriyAnkit," a fan wrote on the micro-blogging site.