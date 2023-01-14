Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar To REPLACE Salman Khan, Here's When Actor Will Return To Show: Report

Bigg Boss 16 update: Salman Khan's reality show has managed to capture the attention of the viewers. At a time when several non-fiction shows have failed to strike a chord with the fans, Bigg Boss 16 has emerged as the most favourite show across all leading GECs.

Keeping in mind the popularity of Bigg Boss 16, the makers have extended the season for four weeks. As the show grabbed several eyeballs, the production house and Colors channel decided to extend the season for a month.

While the fans are excited after the extension, there are mumours that Salman Khan might not be able to continue with the show because of other work commitments. Speculations are rife that a Bollywood filmmaker will replace Salman as the new host.

KARAN JOHAR TO REPLACE SALMAN KHAN AS BIGG BOSS 16 HOST

While the channel has not issued an official confirmation about the change of host, gossip mills suggested that Karan Johar will host the new episodes of Bigg Boss 16 from next week. It is being said that Salman's contract has expired and hence, he won't be available to shoot the remaining episodes, which will air on Colors channel.

Last year, Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss 16 for a week when Salman Khan was reportedly diagnosed with dengue. The filmmaker earlier hosted Bigg Boss OTT, which beamed on VOOT Select.

The news of Salman Khan's exit has spread like wildfire on the internet, leaving the fans surprised.

BIGG BOSS 16: SALMAN KHAN TO RETURN TO HOST FINALE

According to Khabri, the Bollywood superstar will return as a host during the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16. It is being said that the Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor will be present for the shoot of the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 next month. However, there's no official confirmation and one must take the news with a pinch of salt.

Interestingly, Salman Khan continued to be a part of Bigg Boss 13 when the show received an extension due to excellent TRPs. The thirteen season was won by late TV actor Sidharth Shukla while Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill emerged as the first and second runner-ups respectively.

"#SalmanKhan will return to host #BiggBoss16 Finale now, till then #KaranJohar will be hosting the show," the tweet on the official Twitter handle of Khabri read.

BIGG BOSS 16 GRAND FINALE DATE

If things go as planned and the show doesn't receive another extension, Bigg Boss 16 finale will air on February 12, 2023 on Colors channel. With Sreejita De's eviction and Abdu Rozik's exit, only ten contestants are remaining in the show.

The likes of Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are competing for the winner's trophy. It remains to be seen which celebrity will win the reality show and take home the cash prize.

Do you want to see Salman Khan continue as the host of Bigg Boss 16? Share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.

Keep watching this space for more updates.