Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar To REPLACE Salman Khan, Here's When Actor Will Return To Show: Report

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
has
managed
to
capture
the
attention
of
the
viewers.
At
a
time
when
several
non-fiction
shows
have
failed
to
strike
a
chord
with
the
fans,
Bigg
Boss
16
has
emerged
as
the
most
favourite
show
across
all
leading
GECs.
Keeping
in
mind
the
popularity
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
the
makers
have
extended
the
season
for
four
weeks.
As
the
show
grabbed
several
eyeballs,
the
production
house
and
Colors
channel
decided
to
extend
the
season
for
a
month.
While
the
fans
are
excited
after
the
extension,
there
are
mumours
that
Salman
Khan
might
not
be
able
to
continue
with
the
show
because
of
other
work
commitments.
Speculations
are
rife
that
a
Bollywood
filmmaker
will
replace
Salman
as
the
new
host.
KARAN
JOHAR
TO
REPLACE
SALMAN
KHAN
AS
BIGG
BOSS
16
HOST
While
the
channel
has
not
issued
an
official
confirmation
about
the
change
of
host,
gossip
mills
suggested
that
Karan
Johar
will
host
the
new
episodes
of
Bigg
Boss
16
from
next
week.
It
is
being
said
that
Salman's
contract
has
expired
and
hence,
he
won't
be
available
to
shoot
the
remaining
episodes,
which
will
air
on
Colors
channel.
Last
year,
Karan
Johar
hosted
Bigg
Boss
16
for
a
week
when
Salman
Khan
was
reportedly
diagnosed
with
dengue.
The
filmmaker
earlier
hosted
Bigg
Boss
OTT,
which
beamed
on
VOOT
Select.
The
news
of
Salman
Khan's
exit
has
spread
like
wildfire
on
the
internet,
leaving
the
fans
surprised.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
SALMAN
KHAN
TO
RETURN
TO
HOST
FINALE
According
to
Khabri,
the
Bollywood
superstar
will
return
as
a
host
during
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
It
is
being
said
that
the
Kisi
Ki
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan
actor
will
be
present
for
the
shoot
of
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
next
month.
However,
there's
no
official
confirmation
and
one
must
take
the
news
with
a
pinch
of
salt.
Interestingly,
Salman
Khan
continued
to
be
a
part
of
Bigg
Boss
13
when
the
show
received
an
extension
due
to
excellent
TRPs.
The
thirteen
season
was
won
by
late
TV
actor
Sidharth
Shukla
while
Asim
Riaz
and
Shehnaaz
Gill
emerged
as
the
first
and
second
runner-ups
respectively.
"#SalmanKhan
will
return
to
host
#BiggBoss16
Finale
now,
till
then
#KaranJohar
will
be
hosting
the
show,"
the
tweet
on
the
official
Twitter
handle
of
Khabri
read.
BIGG
BOSS
16
GRAND
FINALE
DATE
If
things
go
as
planned
and
the
show
doesn't
receive
another
extension,
Bigg
Boss
16
finale
will
air
on
February
12,
2023
on
Colors
channel.
With
Sreejita
De's
eviction
and
Abdu
Rozik's
exit,
only
ten
contestants
are
remaining
in
the
show.
The
likes
of
Sajid
Khan,
Shiv
Thakare,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Soundarya
Sharma,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
MC
Stan,
Archana
Gautam,
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot
are
competing
for
the
winner's
trophy.
It
remains
to
be
seen
which
celebrity
will
win
the
reality
show
and
take
home
the
cash
prize.
Do
you
want
to
see
Salman
Khan
continue
as
the
host
of
Bigg
Boss
16?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
@Filmibeat.