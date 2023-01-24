Bigg Boss 16: Shalin’s Ex-Wife Asks Him To ‘Stay Strong’ After His Breakdown, Says ‘Last Few Weeks…’

Bigg Boss 16 Update: In the recent episode of Colors TV’s controversial reality show, Shalin Bhanot was seen breaking down after his co-contestants formed their individual groups & isolated him.

After a grand premiere in October last year, Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 is just a few days away from its much-awaited finale. After Soundarya Sharma's eviction last week, only eight contestants are currently locked in the controversial show.

For the past few weeks, everything is revolving around Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and their confusing equation. Last week, they indulged in an ugly fight during which the Uttaran actress even brought up his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur, despite his requests not to involve her.

During last night's (January 23) episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin broke down as other contestants isolated him and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary targeted him. Amid all this, the actor's ex-wife Dalljiet took to social media and showed her support for him.

DALLJIET KAUR COMES OUT IN SHALIN'S SUPPORT

Taking to Instagram stories, she posted a picture of herself with their son Jaydon and wished Shalin will for the remaining weeks. She wrote, "Last few weeks left for Bigg Boss to get over. I wish you all the best Shalin. Be patient, be calm & stay strong."

Even previously, co-contestants commented on Shalin's past life and failed marriage. However, he's always maintained that people can gossip about him but not his ex-wife & son.

The TV star has always been protective of his family and it is indeed heartening to see Dalljiet coming out in his support at this hour when Shalin is going through a rough patch in the Bigg Boss house.

SHALIN'S FIGHT WITH TINA DATTA

Ever since the beginning of the season, Shalin and Tina have been each other's best friends. Shalin even announced that he likes Tina more than a friend, however, she always looked confused about it. At last, after the family week, Shalin finally made up his mind to stay away from her.

Since then, both of them are regularly indugling in fights. In tonight's (January 24) episode, Shalin will even nominate Tina for eviction.

