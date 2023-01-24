Bigg Boss 16: Shalin’s Ex-Wife Asks Him To ‘Stay Strong’ After His Breakdown, Says ‘Last Few Weeks…’

After
a
grand
premiere
in
October
last
year,
Colors
TV's
Bigg
Boss
16
is
just
a
few
days
away
from
its
much-awaited
finale.
After
Soundarya
Sharma's
eviction
last
week,
only
eight
contestants
are
currently
locked
in
the
controversial
show.
For
the
past
few
weeks,
everything
is
revolving
around
Shalin
Bhanot,
Tina
Datta,
and
their
confusing
equation.
Last
week,
they
indulged
in
an
ugly
fight
during
which
the
Uttaran
actress
even
brought
up
his
ex-wife
Dalljiet
Kaur,
despite
his
requests
not
to
involve
her.
During
last
night's
(January
23)
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
Shalin
broke
down
as
other
contestants
isolated
him
and
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
targeted
him.
Amid
all
this,
the
actor's
ex-wife
Dalljiet
took
to
social
media
and
showed
her
support
for
him.
Taking
to
Instagram
stories,
she
posted
a
picture
of
herself
with
their
son
Jaydon
and
wished
Shalin
will
for
the
remaining
weeks.
She
wrote,
"Last
few
weeks
left
for
Bigg
Boss
to
get
over.
I
wish
you
all
the
best
Shalin.
Be
patient,
be
calm
&
stay
strong."
Take
a
look
at
her
Insta
story
below:
Well,
this
is
indeed
sweet
of
Dalljiet.
Don't
you
agree?
Even
previously,
co-contestants
commented
on
Shalin's
past
life
and
failed
marriage.
However,
he's
always
maintained
that
people
can
gossip
about
him
but
not
his
ex-wife
&
son.
The
TV
star
has
always
been
protective
of
his
family
and
it
is
indeed
heartening
to
see
Dalljiet
coming
out
in
his
support
at
this
hour
when
Shalin
is
going
through
a
rough
patch
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
SHALIN'S
FIGHT
WITH
TINA
DATTA
Ever
since
the
beginning
of
the
season,
Shalin
and
Tina
have
been
each
other's
best
friends.
Shalin
even
announced
that
he
likes
Tina
more
than
a
friend,
however,
she
always
looked
confused
about
it.
At
last,
after
the
family
week,
Shalin
finally
made
up
his
mind
to
stay
away
from
her.
Since
then,
both
of
them
are
regularly
indugling
in
fights.
In
tonight's
(January
24)
episode,
Shalin
will
even
nominate
Tina
for
eviction.