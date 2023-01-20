Tina Datta’s Obsession Is Permanent: Fans Of Bigg Boss 16’s Shalin Slams Actress For Her ‘Personal’ Remarks

Actor
Shalin
Bhanot
has
been
making
headlines
ever
since
he
entered
Colors
TV's
controversial
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
16,
hosted
by
Salman
Khan.
Initially,
Shalin
was
grabbing
eyeballs
for
his
closeness
with
Uttaran
star
and
co-contestant
Tina
Datta.
Fans
loved
their
equation
and
gave
them
the
name
'Shalina.'
However,
they
went
their
separate
ways
last
week
and
aren't
friends
anymore.
For
the
last
few
days,
they
have
been
indulging
in
fights
for
some
or
the
other
reason.
The
last
two
days
have
been
quite
disturbing
for
Shalin
and
his
fans
after
the
actor's
verbal
spat
with
Tina.
Bigg
Boss
16:
MC
Stan
Blushes
As
Priyanka
Flirts
With
Him,
Fans
Call
It
A
'Cute
Little
Crush'
In
yesterday's
(January
19)
episode,
the
actress
was
seen
sharing
with
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
that
Shalin
Bhanot
wanted
to
meet
her
outside
to
form
a
team
with
her.
She
also
accused
Shalin
of
several
unexpected
things
which
have
irked
his
fans.
According
to
Shalin's
well-wishers,
Tina
cooked
up
some
personal
stories
about
him.
The
details
shared
by
her
have
shaken
the
actor's
fans
outside
who
are
engaging
in
a
war
of
words
on
social
media.
Shalin's
fans
are
calling
her
'obsessed'
with
him.
Reacting
to
her
remarks,
a
Twitter
user
wrote,
#TinaDatta
and
her
obsession
with
#ShalinBhanot
is
permanent."
Another
social
media
user
tweeted,
"#TinaDatta
ek
number
ki
attention
seeker
hai.
Tabhi
toh
#ShalinBhanot
ke
peeche
padi
hai."
A
third
comment
read,
"#TinaDatta
is
surely
obsessed
with
Shalin.
Aur
koi
dikhta
hi
nahi
hai
usko."
Here
are
the
reactions:
Mai
Relate
Nahi
Karta
Bigg
Boss
Se:
When
BB
16's
Shalin
Bhanot
Said
He'll
Never
Participate
In
Show
-
VIDEO
Do
you
agree
with
Shalin
fans?
In
the
latest
promo,
Shalin
breaks
down
in
the
confession
room
after
seeing
the
housemates' behaviour
towards
him.
According
to
his
fans,
Tina
who
has
been
nominated
for
eviction
this
week
has
been
endlessly
targetting
him.
Tina
earlier
passed
a
remark
on
national
television
that
Sumbul
is
obsessed
with
Shalin.
Now,
that
people
are
calling
her
'obsessed'
with
Shalin,
looks
like
what
goes
around
comes
around.
