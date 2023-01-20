Tina Datta’s Obsession Is Permanent: Fans Of Bigg Boss 16’s Shalin Slams Actress For Her ‘Personal’ Remarks

Bigg Boss 16 Update: In last night’s (January 19) episode, Tina Datta was seen sharing with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that Shalin Bhanot wanted to meet her outside to form a team with her.

Actor Shalin Bhanot has been making headlines ever since he entered Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan.

Initially, Shalin was grabbing eyeballs for his closeness with Uttaran star and co-contestant Tina Datta. Fans loved their equation and gave them the name 'Shalina.' However, they went their separate ways last week and aren't friends anymore.

For the last few days, they have been indulging in fights for some or the other reason. The last two days have been quite disturbing for Shalin and his fans after the actor's verbal spat with Tina.

In yesterday's (January 19) episode, the actress was seen sharing with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that Shalin Bhanot wanted to meet her outside to form a team with her. She also accused Shalin of several unexpected things which have irked his fans.

According to Shalin's well-wishers, Tina cooked up some personal stories about him. The details shared by her have shaken the actor's fans outside who are engaging in a war of words on social media. Shalin's fans are calling her 'obsessed' with him.

#TinaDatta ek number ki attention seeker hai. Tabhi toh #ShalinBhanot ke peeche padi hai — Shalin Bhanot (@shalinsquad) January 20, 2023

#TinaDatta is surely obsessed with Shalin. Aur koi dikhta hi nahi hai usko. — shalinsena (@shalinsena) January 20, 2023

#TinaDatta and her obsession with #ShalinBhanot is permanent. — Gautam Singh Vig (@gautamsinghvigg) January 20, 2023

In the latest promo, Shalin breaks down in the confession room after seeing the housemates' behaviour towards him. According to his fans, Tina who has been nominated for eviction this week has been endlessly targetting him.

Tina earlier passed a remark on national television that Sumbul is obsessed with Shalin. Now, that people are calling her 'obsessed' with Shalin, looks like what goes around comes around.

Keep watching this space for more updates!