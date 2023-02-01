Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Makes It To The Finale Week, Fans Say ‘Captain Na Ban Kar Bhi…’

After
a
successful
run
of
four
weeks,
Salman
Khan's
hit
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
16
is
all
set
to
end
on
February
12.
The
top-rated
show,
which
airs
on
Colors
TV,
currently
has
top
seven
contestants
battling
it
out
to
win
the
winner's
trophy.
In
last
night's
9January
31)
episode,
the
recent
nominations
brought
the
contestants
closer
to
the
finale.
In
the
task,
housemates
were
divided
into
two
teams
and
they
had
to
individually
count
to
nine
minutes.
Ken
Ferns,
a
famous
celebrity
stylist,
played
an
important
role
in
keeping
the
housemates
distracted
during
the
task.
The
final
results
showed
that
Sumbul
and
Shalin
made
a
significant
impact
on
their
respective
teams'
success
or
failure
in
the
nominations.
Shalin
Bhanot
emerged
as
a
winner
and
finished
the
task
with
a
time
of
7
minutes
and
27
seconds.
Thanks
to
the
actor's
performance,
his
team
was
delcared
as
the
task's
winner.
Shalin's
fans
were
overjoyed
as
he
was
the
reason
for
his
team's
victory.
On
the
other
hand,
Sumbul
was
held
responsible
by
the
Bg
Boss
as
mandali
members
got
nominated
for
eviction
this
week.
The
losing
team
attributed
their
defeat
to
fate.
However,
this
was
the
first
task
where
the
housemates
were
held
accountable
for
their
nominations
and
Shalin
emerged
as
a
true
champion.
Taking
to
social
media,
Shalin's
fans
have
been
celebrating
his
success.
Reacting
to
it,
a
Twitter
user
wrote,
We
are
proud
of
you
#ShalinBhanot.
Jo
captain
na
bankar
bhi
final
mai
gya
h...
Hardwork.
Content."
Another
social
media
user
tweeted,
TASK
MASTER
SHALIN
BHANOT...
Shalin
gave
his
best
and
saved
his
team.
He
knew
that
Archana
took
a
lot
of
time
hence
he
took
less
time
so
that
he
can
save
his
team.
Best
player
#ShalinBhanot𓃵Shiv
and
mc
knew
sumbul
took
more
time
still
they
didn't
play
accordingly."
A
third
comment
read,
"Priyanka
and
Archana
did
the
Time
Task
Carelessly
but
all
thanks
goes
to
#ShalinBhanot𓃵
who
did
the
task
very
well.
And
Because
of
him,
Archana
and
Priyank
also
got
the
tickets
for
finale
week."
Here
are
the
reactions:
Shalin's
fans
have
rallied
behind
him
and
are
showering
him
with
praise
for
his
massive
win.
Not
only
has
he
secured
his
spot
in
the
finale,
but
he
has
also
given
his
team
a
reason
to
celebrate
their
victory.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!