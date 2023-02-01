Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Makes It To The Finale Week, Fans Say ‘Captain Na Ban Kar Bhi…’

Bigg Boss 16: In yesterday’s episode of Salman Khan’s hit reality show, Shalin Bhanot was the best performer in this week’s nominations task after which he finally entered the finale week.

After a successful run of four weeks, Salman Khan's hit reality show Bigg Boss 16 is all set to end on February 12. The top-rated show, which airs on Colors TV, currently has top seven contestants battling it out to win the winner's trophy.

In last night's 9January 31) episode, the recent nominations brought the contestants closer to the finale. In the task, housemates were divided into two teams and they had to individually count to nine minutes.

Ken Ferns, a famous celebrity stylist, played an important role in keeping the housemates distracted during the task. The final results showed that Sumbul and Shalin made a significant impact on their respective teams' success or failure in the nominations.

Shalin Bhanot emerged as a winner and finished the task with a time of 7 minutes and 27 seconds. Thanks to the actor's performance, his team was delcared as the task's winner. Shalin's fans were overjoyed as he was the reason for his team's victory.

On the other hand, Sumbul was held responsible by the Bg Boss as mandali members got nominated for eviction this week. The losing team attributed their defeat to fate. However, this was the first task where the housemates were held accountable for their nominations and Shalin emerged as a true champion.

Taking to social media, Shalin's fans have been celebrating his success. Reacting to it, a Twitter user wrote, We are proud of you #ShalinBhanot. Jo captain na bankar bhi final mai gya h... Hardwork. Content."

Another social media user tweeted, TASK MASTER SHALIN BHANOT... Shalin gave his best and saved his team. He knew that Archana took a lot of time hence he took less time so that he can save his team. Best player #ShalinBhanot𓃵Shiv and mc knew sumbul took more time still they didn't play accordingly."

A third comment read, "Priyanka and Archana did the Time Task Carelessly but all thanks goes to #ShalinBhanot𓃵 who did the task very well. And Because of him, Archana and Priyank also got the tickets for finale week."

Here are the reactions:

Shalin's fans have rallied behind him and are showering him with praise for his massive win. Not only has he secured his spot in the finale, but he has also given his team a reason to celebrate their victory.

Keep watching this space for more updates!