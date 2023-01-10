Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: OMG! Shalin Bhanot's Mom Gives Royal IGNORE To Tina Datta. Here's What Happened Next

Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta's
rumoured
relationship
has
been
a
hot
topic
of
discussion
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
duo
has
got
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion
about
their
frequently
changing
relationship.
And
the
ongoing
family
week
on
the
popular
reality
show
is
likely
to
witness
another
twist
in
their
relationship
as
Shalin
Bhanot's
mother
will
be
entering
the
BB
house.
Needless
to
say,
it
will
be
an
overwhelming
moment
for
Shalin
who
has
been
quite
outspoken
about
missing
his
family
on
the
show.
And
as
per
a
recent
update,
Shalin's
mother's
entry
is
going
to
create
a
massive
dhamaka
as
she
will
be
seen
giving
a
cold
shoulder
to
Tina
Datta.
Yes!
According
to
media
reports,
as
Shalin's
mother
was
seen
meeting
every
contestant
in
the
house,
she
was
seen
ignoring
Tina
Datta
deliberately.
Now
that
will
certainly
come
as
a
shock
for
Tina
and
her
fans.
On
the
other
hand,
Tina's
mother
will
also
be
entering
the
house
tonight
and
will
make
sure
to
interact
with
every
contestant.
Well,
Shalin's
mother's
behaviour
will
certainly
leave
an
impact
on
his
relationship
with
Tina
Datta.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
it
will
be
the
end
of
Shalin
and
Tina's
bond.
On
the
other
hand,
Shalin's
mother
is
already
making
the
headlines
for
her
war
of
words
with
Tina's
mother
during
the
weekend
ka
vaar.
Both
the
ladies
have
been
defending
their
kids
and
aren't
pleased
with
the
rumours
doing
the
rounds
about
them.
Meanwhile,
as
Shiv
Thakare's
mother,
Priyanka
Choudhary's
brother
and
Sajid
Khan's
sister
Farah
Khan
also
entered
the
house,
they
have
advised
Shalin
and
Tina
to
play
their
individual
game
on
the
show
now.
On
a
related
note,
Bigg
Boss
16,
which
was
supposed
to
pull
its
curtains
down
in
mid
January,
got
an
extension
of
four
weeks.
Now
the
popular
reality
show
will
have
its
grand
finale
in
mid
February.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 18:36 [IST]