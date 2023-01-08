Bigg Boss 16: 'Tina Se Plz Dur Rahe...' Say Fans As Shalin Bhanot's Mom Shares SPECIAL Message For Him - WATCH

This
week
is
going
to
be
very
special
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
After
all,
the
family
members
of
the
housemates
will
be
entering
the
house
to
root
for
them.
It
will
be
an
emotional
moment
for
everyone
and
they
will
be
getting
a
reality
check
as
well.
Interestingly,
Shalin
Bhanot's
mother
will
also
be
entering
Bigg
Boss
16
tonight.
And
as
she
is
looking
forward
to
meeting
Shalin,
she
also
came
with
a
special
message
for
him
for
his
game
on
the
popular
reality
show.
Taking
to
Shaling
Bhanot's
instagram,
the
team
has
shared
a
video,
wherein
the
actor's
mother
was
seen
singing
a
song
for
him.
She
sang
the
song
'Ruk
Jana
Nahi
Tu
Kahi
Haar
Ke'
which
means
that
one
should
never
give
up
in
life
as
one
witnesses
the
good
times
only
after
overcoming
all
the
struggles.
The
message
was
loud
and
clear
for
Shalin
that
he
must
not
give
up
amid
the
tough
times
in
the
house.
As
Shalin's
mother's
message
is
going
viral
on
social
media,
fans
have
urged
her
to
warn
the
Naagin
actor
about
Tina
Datta.
One
of
the
Instagram
users
commented,
"Mama
bhanot
plssss
shalin
ko
samjha
ker
ayein
k
Tina
se
pls
door
rhee
wo
akela
bht
strong
haii
ye
Tina
uska
game
kharb
ker
rhi..
pls
shalin
ko
bata
ker
ayein
pls
mama
bhanot".
Another
user
commented,
"Pls
tell
Shalin
to
stay
far
away
from
Tina.
She's
literally
spoiling
his
whole
game
and
image".
One
of
the
users
also
took
to
the
comment
section
and
wrote,
"Mummy
ji
please
shalin
ko
samjha
ke
aaiae
ki
vah
akele
hi
bahut
jyada
strong
hai
please
playing
very
sharp
to
use
kisi
ki
bhi
jarurat
nahin
hai
to
shalin
Tina
se
dur
rahe
Tina
usko
use
kar
rahi
hai
kyunki
Tina
Ghar
se
nahin
nikalna
chahti
or
vah
akele
khelta
Raha
tu
he
will
win
bigg
Boss".
Meanwhile,
Shalin
and
Tina's
relationship
game
on
Salman
Khan's
radar
of
late
and
he
had
termed
it
as
fake.
The
superstar
stated
that
Tina
has
been
faking
her
bond
with
Shalin
and
even
slammed
the
latter
for
being
confused
about
his
feelings.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Shalin's
game
will
change
after
meeting
his
mother.
