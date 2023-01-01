BB16: Housemates Claims Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta’s Bond Is FAKE; Sajid Calls Them ‘Top Level Ke Fraud Log’

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have been among the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss 16. Be it for their tiffs with fellow contestants or their growing proximity, Shalin and Tina often manage to be in the headlines. In fact, the duo manages to grab the eyeballs during the new year celebrations wherein they were seen sharing some mushy moments during MC Stan's Live concert in the house. But looks like the housemates are quite irked with Tina and Shalin's frequently changing equation. As per the recent promo, the housemates were seen expressing their opinions about Tina and Shalin in front of Bigg Boss and called their bond fake.

As per the recent promo, Shiv Thakare stated that, "Khud ke pair pe kulhadi maari, jaan bujh ke public aayi ekdum se paas aa gaye". On the other hand, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia stated that she doesn't see any honesty in Shalin and Tina's bond while MC Stan is of the opinion that Tina and Shalin are faking the bond for publicity and work. Interestingly, Shalin and Tina's new BFF Priyanka Choudhary that the duo is just faking their bond for the public and might not continue the relationship outside the house. Among these, Sajid Khan termed Shalin and Tina as 'top level ke fraud log' and stated that they are faking the bond to be safe during the nomination for elimination. Even Abdu Rozik was of the similar opinion and termed the duo's bond as fake.

Meanwhile, Tina and Shalin witnessed an emotional moment lately after Vikas Manaktala was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. He was nominated with Shalin, Tina, Nimrit, Priyanka, Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De. And now as the new year has begun, it will be interesting to see who will be nominated for elimination in the first nomination task of the year.