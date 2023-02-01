If She Gets Evicted...: EX Contestant Praises BB 16's Sumbul Touqeer As Mandali Says She's Playing Victim Card

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Love
or
hate
but
you
cannot
debate
that
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
has
played
the
game
in
a
dignified
way.
At
a
time
when
contestants
have
engaged
in
nasty
fights
in
Salman
Khan's
reality
show,
the
actress
has
refrained
from
making
demeaning
comments
against
anyone.
Several
celebrities
have
also
hailed
Sumbul
for
staying
true
to
herself
and
not
resorting
to
other
tactics
to
grab
eyeballs.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
SUMBUL
TOUQEER
BECOMES
TOPIC
OF
DISCUSSION
The
makers
of
the
reality
show
have
released
a
new
promo
where
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
MC
Stan
can
be
seen
talking
about
Sumbul
Touqeer
behind
her
back.
It
all
started
when
the
Imlie
actress
decided
to
stay
away
from
the
Mandali
for
a
while
after
they
lost
the
nomination.
While
Shiv
Thakare
and
others
tried
to
talk
to
Sumbul,
the
actress
decided
to
take
some
time
and
think
about
her
game.
However,
the
Mandali
members
seemed
to
be
upset
with
her.
MC
Stan
accused
her
of
playing
the
victim
card
while
Nirmit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
said
that
they
have
suffered
because
of
being
polite.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
On
a
related
note,
Karan
Johar
will
host
this
week's
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode
instead
of
Salman
Khan.
Last
week,
Farah
Khan
entered
the
BB
16
house
as
a
special
host
and
she
interacted
with
the
contestants.
From
sharing
her
points
about
Tina
Datta
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
to
playing
games
with
the
housemates,
the
director
had
a
blast
while
shooting
for
the
show.
Salman
will
return
as
a
host
for
the
grand
finale
episode,
which
will
air
on
February
12,
2023.
Speculations
are
rife
that
the
makers
might
introduce
a
new
twist
in
the
form
of
surprise
mid-week
eviction
in
the
finale
week.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates.
Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 15:30 [IST]