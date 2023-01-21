Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman REACTS As Shalin Bhanot Asks For Voluntary Exit, Says 'Suffered Anxiety Attacks'
Bigg Boss 16 update: Shekhar Suman shared a post on social media after Shalin Bhanot asked the makers of Salman Khan's reality show for a voluntary exit and claimed that he suffered anxiety attacks.
News
|
- After Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta Is Set To Enter THIS Popular Colors Show? Here's What We Know!
- Tina Datta’s Obsession Is Permanent: Fans Of Bigg Boss 16’s Shalin Slams Actress For Her ‘Personal’ Remarks
- Bigg Boss 16 Tweets Of The Day: Kamya Questions Priyanka Choudhary, Rajiv's Dig At Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot