BB16: Shiv Thakare, Nimrit, Abdu & Others Get Punished Because Of Archana & MC Stan; Here’s What Happened

Bigg Boss 16 has been witnessing some intense fights these days in the house. Recently Archana Gautam and MC Stan were seen getting into a heated argument over doing duties in the house. The war of words got ugly after Archana and MC Stan got into mudslinging and dragged each other's parents into the argument. In fact, Archana's offensive marks got MC Stan so furious that he was seen demanding a voluntary exit from the popular reality show. Clearly, they are the new arch rivals in the house and their rivalry is likely to get the entire house in trouble.

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 16, the housemates will be asked to do multiple tasks on the show and following which one contestant will be given an opportunity to open one of the three doors and try their hands on luck in getting ration. While Archana Gautam will be seen declaring the task unfair, he and MC Stan's negativity during the task will result in the housemates getting in trouble. The promo suggested that annoyed with the indiscipline in the house, Bigg Boss will cancel the task as a result of which all the contestants including Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan and Sreejit De will fail to get any ration. However, during the task, Priyanka Choudhary did manage to secure some ration during the task.

Check Out The Promo Here:

Meanwhile, this week will be witnessing a lot of drama on Bigg Boss 16 as seven contestants have been nominated for elimination. This includes Sajid, Archana, Soundarya, Shalin, Tina, Sumbul and Sreejita. As there are reports about double elimination this week, we wonder who will be getting eliminated from the popular reality show during the weekend.