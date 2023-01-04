BB16: Shiv Thakare, Nimrit, Abdu & Others Get Punished Because Of Archana & MC Stan; Here’s What Happened

Bigg
Boss
16
has
been
witnessing
some
intense
fights
these
days
in
the
house.
Recently
Archana
Gautam
and
MC
Stan
were
seen
getting
into
a
heated
argument
over
doing
duties
in
the
house.
The
war
of
words
got
ugly
after
Archana
and
MC
Stan
got
into
mudslinging
and
dragged
each
other's
parents
into
the
argument.
In
fact,
Archana's
offensive
marks
got
MC
Stan
so
furious
that
he
was
seen
demanding
a
voluntary
exit
from
the
popular
reality
show.
Clearly,
they
are
the
new
arch
rivals
in
the
house
and
their
rivalry
is
likely
to
get
the
entire
house
in
trouble.
As
per
the
new
promo
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
the
housemates
will
be
asked
to
do
multiple
tasks
on
the
show
and
following
which
one
contestant
will
be
given
an
opportunity
to
open
one
of
the
three
doors
and
try
their
hands
on
luck
in
getting
ration.
While
Archana
Gautam
will
be
seen
declaring
the
task
unfair,
he
and
MC
Stan's
negativity
during
the
task
will
result
in
the
housemates
getting
in
trouble.
The
promo
suggested
that
annoyed
with
the
indiscipline
in
the
house,
Bigg
Boss
will
cancel
the
task
as
a
result
of
which
all
the
contestants
including
Shiv
Thakare,
Nimrit
Ahluwalia,
Abdu
Rozik,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Tina
Datta,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Soundarya
Sharma,
Sajid
Khan
and
Sreejit
De
will
fail
to
get
any
ration.
However,
during
the
task,
Priyanka
Choudhary
did
manage
to
secure
some
ration
during
the
task.
Check
Out
The
Promo
Here:
Meanwhile,
this
week
will
be
witnessing
a
lot
of
drama
on
Bigg
Boss
16
as
seven
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination.
This
includes
Sajid,
Archana,
Soundarya,
Shalin,
Tina,
Sumbul
and
Sreejita.
As
there
are
reports
about
double
elimination
this
week,
we
wonder
who
will
be
getting
eliminated
from
the
popular
reality
show
during
the
weekend.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 17:25 [IST]