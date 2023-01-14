Shiv Thakare Has To Come Out Of Sajid Khan's Mandali: EX Contestant Calls Him Bigg Boss 16 Winner But...

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Shiv
Thakare
has
managed
to
impress
the
viewers
with
the
way
he
is
playing
the
game.
From
locking
horns
with
Archana
Gautam
to
forming
a
special
bond
with
Abdu
Rozik,
the
reality
TV
star
has
grabbed
eyeballs
with
his
actions
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
While
his
ardent
fans
are
loving
his
strategies,
a
few
netizens
have
expressed
their
displeasure
with
the
way
he
is
supporting
Sajid
Khan
in
the
show.
A
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
has
also
shared
his
thoughts
about
the
same
on
social
media,
claiming
that
Shiv
Thakare
needs
to
come
out
of
the
'Mandali'
if
he
wishes
to
win
Bigg
Boss
16.
We
are
talking
about
Vishal
Kotian.
The
Bigg
Boss
15
contestant
extended
support
to
Shiv
Thakare
but
said
that
he
needs
to
leave
Sajid
Khan's
group
if
he
wants
to
claim
the
winner's
trophy.
Vishal
Kotian
said
that
he
sees
a
winner
in
Shiv
Thakare
and
wishes
him
to
take
charge
and
leave
the
'Mandali',
which
is
headed
by
Sajid
Khan.
He
posted
the
tweet
after
watching
the
latest
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
Akbar
Birbal
actor
also
predicted
Sajid
Khan's
eviction
from
the
reality
show
while
penning
the
tweet.
"#ShivThakare
has
to
come
out
of
#SajidKhan
ki
MANDALI
if
he
has
to
win.
I
see
a
winner
in
him
n
hope
better
sense
prevails.#SajidKhan
will
be
out
next
week.
Tats
my
prediction," he
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
JO
JEETA
WOHI
SIKANDER
baki
iska
winner
uska
winner
se
koi
fark
nahi
padhta.
I
want
him
to
win
the
TROPHY.
When
a
fans
said
that
'Shiv
Thakare
is
Janta
ka
winner
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
is
fixed
winner',
Vishal
shared
an
interesting
reply.
He
extended
his
full
support
to
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
winner
and
said
that
he
wishes
to
see
him
lift
the
trophy
of
BB
16.
"JO
JEETA
WOHI
SIKANDER
baki
iska
winner
uska
winner
se
koi
fark
nahi
padhta.
I
want
him
to
win
the
TROPHY," Vishal
Kotian
tweeted.
When
Shiv
Thakare
Supported
Sumbul
Against
Sajid
Khan
Shiv
Thakare
received
praise
for
all
the
corners
when
he
took
a
stand
for
Sumbul
Touqeer
while
talking
to
Sajid
Khan.
When
the
filmmaker
questioned
the
Imlie
actress
for
not
behaving
maturely,
Shiv
Thakare
said
that
one
should
not
expect
her
to
act
like
a
30
or
40-year-old
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
"One
must
not
expect
everyone
to
be
the
same.
It
is
not
easy
to
change
a
person's
nature
as
he/she
is
different
than
others.
Fans
love
Sumbul
for
her
nature
and
she
is
earning
lots
of
love," Shiv
told
Sajid
Khan.
He
added,
"Sumbul
ko
show
me
liya
he
hai
uska
chulbula
nature
dekhke,
wohi
log
pasand
karte
hai.
Uska
behaviour
kyun
change
karna
hai?
30/40
ke
logon
ko
dekhna
hai
toh
hum
hai
na?"
Do
you
agree
with
Vishal
Kotian's
views
about
Shiv
Thakare?
Share
your
thoughts
by
dropping
a
tweet
@Filmibeat.