Shiv Thakare Has To Come Out Of Sajid Khan's Mandali: EX Contestant Calls Him Bigg Boss 16 Winner But...

#ShivThakare has to come out of #SajidKhan ki MANDALI if he has to win. I see a winner in him n hope better sense prevails.#SajidKhan will be out next week. Tats my prediction.#BiggBoss16 ColorsTV #BiggBoss — Vishal Kotian (Vishalkkotian) January 13, 2023

Bigg Boss 16: Vishal Kotian On Shiv Thakare

Vishal Kotian said that he sees a winner in Shiv Thakare and wishes him to take charge and leave the 'Mandali', which is headed by Sajid Khan. He posted the tweet after watching the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16.

The Akbar Birbal actor also predicted Sajid Khan's eviction from the reality show while penning the tweet.

JO JEETA WOHI SIKANDER baki iska winner uska winner se koi fark nahi padhta. I want him to win the TROPHY. — Vishal Kotian (Vishalkkotian) January 13, 2023

Vishal Kotian Replies To Fan

When a fans said that 'Shiv Thakare is Janta ka winner and Priyanka Choudhary is fixed winner', Vishal shared an interesting reply. He extended his full support to the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner and said that he wishes to see him lift the trophy of BB 16.

When Shiv Thakare Supported Sumbul Against Sajid Khan

Shiv Thakare received praise for all the corners when he took a stand for Sumbul Touqeer while talking to Sajid Khan. When the filmmaker questioned the Imlie actress for not behaving maturely, Shiv Thakare said that one should not expect her to act like a 30 or 40-year-old in Bigg Boss 16.

"One must not expect everyone to be the same. It is not easy to change a person's nature as he/she is different than others. Fans love Sumbul for her nature and she is earning lots of love," Shiv told Sajid Khan.

He added, "Sumbul ko show me liya he hai uska chulbula nature dekhke, wohi log pasand karte hai. Uska behaviour kyun change karna hai? 30/40 ke logon ko dekhna hai toh hum hai na?"