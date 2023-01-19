Bigg Boss 16: Will Shiv Thakare Create History By Becoming Captain For The Fifth Time?

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
After
winning
hearts
and
the
trophy
of
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2,
Shiv
Thakare
entered
Salman
Khan's
popular
reality
show
in
October
last
year.
Since
the
very
beginning,
he
has
been
grabbing
eyeballs
thanks
to
his
friendship
with
Abdu
Rozik
and
other
mandali
members
as
well
as
his
rivalry
with
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary.
Nimrit
Vs
Shiv
For
Captaincy
&
Ticket
To
Finale
Week
As
shown
in
the
promos,
Shiv
and
Nimrit's
co-contestants
will
vote
for
the
candidate
who
deserves
captaincy
and
ticket
to
finale
week
among
both
of
them.
After
the
task,
Nimrit
and
Shiv
will
also
have
an
argument
as
the
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actress
will
question
him
for
choosing
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
over
her.
Shiv
Thakare
To
Create
History?
Interestingly,
Shiv
Thakare
will
create
history
if
he
wins
the
captaincy
this
time
by
beating
Nimrit.
We're
saying
so
because
he'll
be
the
first
contestant
to
become
the
Bigg
Boss
house
captain
for
the
fifth
time
in
the
current
season.
Bigg
Boss
12
Fame
Surbhi
Rana
Too
Became
Captain
Five
Time
But…
For
the
unversed,
Surbhi
Rana
was
the
first
ever
Bigg
Boss
(Hindi)
contestant
to
earn
captaincy
five
times.
While
she
was
an
individual
captain
four
times,
she
once
earned
it
along
with
her
jodidaar
Romil
Chaudhary.
Shiv
Thakare
-
Individual
Captain
For
The
5th
Time?
Not
just
the
current
season,
Shiv
will
be
the
first
ever
contestant
who'll
become
the
solo
captain
for
the
fifth
time
in
the
history
of
Bigg
Boss
(Hindi).
Well,
this
would
be
a
huge
achievement.
Don't
you
agree?
Shiv
Thakare
Vs
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
In
The
Finale?
Keeping
the
whole
journey
in
mind,
Priyanka
is
Shiv's
biggest
competitor
in
the
battle
to
win
Bigg
Boss
16.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
one
among
them
will
walk
away
with
the
winner's
trophy
and
someone
else
leaves
them
behind.
