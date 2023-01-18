Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare And Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia To Lock Horns For Captaincy Tonight

Bigg
Boss
16
is
in
its
last
leg
and
everyone
is
looking
forward
to
the
grand
finale.
Needless
to
say,
the
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
be
the
winner
of
the
show.
Amid
this,
the
makers
introduced
the
ticket
to
finale
week
which
has
intensified
the
game
in
the
BB
house.
And
now,
the
popular
reality
show
will
be
witnessing
a
test
of
friendship
once
again
and
this
time
between
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
Shiv
Thakare.
For
the
uninitiated,
Shiv
and
Nimrit
have
always
won
hearts
with
their
unconditional
friendship
and
have
had
each
other's
back
through
thick
and
thin.
But
things
are
set
to
change
now
on
the
popular
reality
show.
As
per
the
recent
buzz,
Nimrit,
who
became
the
first
captain
of
the
ticket
to
finale
week,
will
be
seen
struggling
to
save
her
captaincy.
Much
to
everyone's
surprise,
while
Shalin
Bhanot
was
seen
supporting
her
for
the
captaincy,
Shiv
named
MC
Stan
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
for
the
same.
On
the
other
hand,
MC
Stan
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
were
seen
pitching
for
Shiv
Thakare.
This
has
certainly
left
Nimrit
shocked.
As
a
result,
Shiv
will
be
seen
competing
with
Nimrit
for
the
captaincy.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
the
ticket
to
finale
week
will
end
Nimrit
and
Shiv's
captaincy.
Meanwhile,
Shiv
has
been
making
the
headlines
as
Shiv's
recent
statement
about
Priyanka
left
the
contestants
brimming
with
an
opinion.
A
day
after
Shiv
claimed
that
Ankit
Gupta's
exit
has
weakened
Priyanka's
game,
he
was
seen
calling
the
Udaariyaan
actress
a
strong
personality.
One
of
the
netizens
tweeted,
"Kal
tak
toh
Shiv
ke
liye
Pri
zero
thi
aaj
achanak
strong
ho
gayi.
Dogla
insaan".
"Double
standard
shiv
ek
trf
kehta
h
ki
priyanka
ka
game
zero
h
aur
dusri
trf
strong
ho
gyi
wahh
bhai," another
fan
tweeted.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 20:34 [IST]