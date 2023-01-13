Dil Lelo Shiv: Bigg Boss 16 Fans Praise Shiv Thakare For Defending Sumbul Against Sajid's 'False Narratives'

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Shiv
Thakare
has
been
trending
on
Twitter
ever
since
he
took
a
stand
for
Sumbul
Touqeer,
supporting
the
actress
while
talking
to
Sajid
Khan.
Fans
accused
Sajid
Khan
of
'creating
false
narratives' against
Sumbul
Touqeer,
stating
that
he
demotivated
her
on
several
occasions.
Shiv
Thakare,
while
engaging
in
a
conversation
with
Sajid,
Sumbul's
uncle,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
MC
Stan
and
Abdu
Rozik,
said
that
one
should
not
expect
a
19-year-old
to
behave
like
a
mature
person.
Sumbul's
uncle
quipped
that
he
was
asked
about
the
way
'Mandali'
was
not
allowing
her
to
be
the
person
she
is.
Bigg
Boss
16:
What
Sajid
Khan,
Shiv
Thakare
Said?
Sajid
Khan
and
Sumbul's
uncle
mentioned
that
she
always
behaves
like
a
kid
and
doesn't
leave
her
'childish
side'
even
though
she
is
a
celebrity.
It
was
Shiv
Thakare,
who
came
to
her
defence
and
said
that
people
love
Sumbul
for
the
same.
He
said,
"One
must
not
expect
everyone
to
be
the
same.
It
is
not
easy
to
change
a
person's
nature
as
he/she
is
different
than
others.
Fans
love
Sumbul
for
her
nature
and
she
is
earning
lots
of
love."
"Sumbul
ko
show
me
liya
he
hai
uska
chulbula
nature
dekhke,
wohi
log
pasand
karte
hai.
Uska
behaviour
kyun
change
karna
hai?
30/40
ke
logon
ko
dekhna
hai
toh
hum
hai
na?," the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
winner
said.
Bigg
Boss
16
Fans
Praise
Shiv
Thakare
On
Twitter
Netizens
appreciated
Shiv
Thakare
for
taking
a
stand
for
Sumbul
Touqeer,
claiming
that
Sajid
Khan
was
creating
'wrong
narratives'
about
her
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
One
user
tweeted,
"shiv
to
sajid
:
uska
behaviour
change
nahi
karskatay
sir,
usko
isliye
toh
log
bahar
pasand
kartay
hain.
-
DIL
LELO
SHIV," while
another
wrote,
"Hats
off
to
Shiv
for
taking
the
right
stand
and
slams
Sajid
for
creating
false
narrative
against
Sumbul."
Fans
hailed
Shiv
Thakare
as
the
star
of
the
episode,
praising
him
for
supporting
Sumbul
and
sharing
his
thoughts
against
Sajid
Khan's
behaviour.
Bigg
Boss
16
Week
Recap
It
was
an
emotional
week
for
Shiv
Thakare
as
he
reunited
with
his
beloved
Aai
after
three
long
months.
From
receiving
her
blessings
to
sharing
cute
moments
with
her,
Shiv
had
a
great
time
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
He
also
earned
praise
from
Archana
Gautam's
brother,
Shalin
Bhanot's
mother
and
Sumbul
Touqeer's
uncle
for
his
dignified
behaviour.
On
a
related
note,
Shiv
Thakare
became
the
new
captain
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
for
the
fourth
time.
He
is
the
only
contestant
to
earn
captaincy
for
the
record
fourth
time
in
the
latest
season
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
While
Shiv
Thakare
is
saved
from
nominations,
his
three
friends
are
in
the
danger
zone.
The
likes
of
Sreejita
De,
MC
Stan,
Sumbul
Touqeer
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
have
been
nominated
for
eviction
this
week.
Do
you
think
Sajid
Khan
tried
to
create
'false
narratives'
against
Sumbul
Touqeer?
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Shiv
Thakare's
response
to
him?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates
related
to
Bigg
Boss
16.