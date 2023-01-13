Dil Lelo Shiv: Bigg Boss 16 Fans Praise Shiv Thakare For Defending Sumbul Against Sajid's 'False Narratives'

Hats off to Shiv for taking the right stand and slams Sajid for creating false narrative against Sumbul 🔥



So proud of ShivThakare9 🙌#BB16 #BiggBoss16 #ShivThakare #ShivKiSena #ShivIsTheBoss ShivThakare9pic.twitter.com/V0tx2y7kVF — 𝕊ℍ𝕀𝕍 𝕋ℍ𝔸𝕂𝔸ℝ𝔼 𝔼𝕄ℙ𝕀ℝ𝔼 👑 (STempire01) January 12, 2023

Bigg Boss 16: What Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare Said?

Sajid Khan and Sumbul's uncle mentioned that she always behaves like a kid and doesn't leave her 'childish side' even though she is a celebrity. It was Shiv Thakare, who came to her defence and said that people love Sumbul for the same.

He said, "One must not expect everyone to be the same. It is not easy to change a person's nature as he/she is different than others. Fans love Sumbul for her nature and she is earning lots of love."

"Sumbul ko show me liya he hai uska chulbula nature dekhke, wohi log pasand karte hai. Uska behaviour kyun change karna hai? 30/40 ke logon ko dekhna hai toh hum hai na?," the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner said.

shiv to sajid : uska behaviour change nahi karskatay sir, usko isliye toh log bahar pasand kartay hain. - DIL LELO SHIV!🤌🏻 — ✧ (vibesthetiic) January 12, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 Fans Praise Shiv Thakare On Twitter

Netizens appreciated Shiv Thakare for taking a stand for Sumbul Touqeer, claiming that Sajid Khan was creating 'wrong narratives' about her in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

One user tweeted, "shiv to sajid : uska behaviour change nahi karskatay sir, usko isliye toh log bahar pasand kartay hain. - DIL LELO SHIV," while another wrote, "Hats off to Shiv for taking the right stand and slams Sajid for creating false narrative against Sumbul."

Fans hailed Shiv Thakare as the star of the episode, praising him for supporting Sumbul and sharing his thoughts against Sajid Khan's behaviour.

Bigg Boss 16 Week Recap

It was an emotional week for Shiv Thakare as he reunited with his beloved Aai after three long months. From receiving her blessings to sharing cute moments with her, Shiv had a great time inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. He also earned praise from Archana Gautam's brother, Shalin Bhanot's mother and Sumbul Touqeer's uncle for his dignified behaviour.