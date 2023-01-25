Ek Ladki Sab Pe Bhaari: EX Contestant Lauds Priyanka Choudhary As She Locks Horns With Mandali In Bigg Boss 16

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight,
courtesy
of
her
actions
in
Salman
Khan's
show.
While
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
and
MC
Stan
defended
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
when
Priyanka
and
Tina
Datta
pointed
out
the
violation
of
rules
during
her
captaincy,
netizens
wondered
why
the
'Mandali' members
were
playing
for
Nimrit
and
not
working
hard
to
earn
the
Ticket
to
Finale.
PRIYANKA
CHOUDHARY
RECEIVES
SUPPORT
ON
TWITTER
Fans
extended
support
to
Priyanka
Choudhary
after
she
was
attacked
by
contestants
including
Shiv
Thakare
and
Shalin
Bhanot.
They
trended
'Ruling
Diva
Priyanka'
to
showcase
their
support
to
the
Udaariyaan
actress
after
she
had
a
huge
fight
with
the
Mandali
members.
Earlier
this
month,
Priyanka
Choudhary
became
the
first
contestant
in
Bigg
Boss
16
to
trend
on
Twitter
with
over
4
million
tweets
for
a
single
hashtag.
Her
followers
flooded
the
micro-blogging
site
with
their
messages
and
tweets
to
support
her
in
the
game.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
Ladies
and
gentlemen,
you
need
to
get
ready
for
a
blockbuster
finale
as
the
makers
have
announced
February
12,
2023
as
the
official
date
for
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
reality
show
will
end
with
a
bang,
featuring
several
performances
from
the
top
six
finalists.
While
we
have
to
wait
for
some
time
to
know
the
name
of
top
six
finalists
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
speculations
are
rife
that
the
makers
might
introduce
a
mid-week
eviction