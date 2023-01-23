Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman REACTS To Soundarya Sharma’s Eviction; Says ‘She Didn’t Deserve To Go’

The weekend ka vaar episode on Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a lot of dhamaka. Host Salman Khan not just gave a reality check to the audience, but also brought a twist in the elimination. As Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Soundarya Sharma were nominated for elimination this week, the housemates were asked to decide which contestant will be walking out of the BB house. And it turned out to be Soundarya Sharma. However, Soundarya's elimination has left everyone brimming with an opinion.

To note, Soundarya was eliminated on the basis of votes by the housemates who were of the opinion that she doesn't have an impressive contribution in the game. And now, Shekhar Suman, who also hosts a special segment on Bigg Boss 16, took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and expressed his disappointment towards Soundarya's elimination. He stated that the actress deserved to stay in the game. Shekhar Suman tweeted, "Soundarya did not deserve to go. And wat a shit send -off she was given". Soon, several Twitter users took to the comment section and called Soundarya's eviction unfair. A Twitter user wrote, "This show has done unfair specially the contestants evicting the other contestants. First Ankit, which was totally unfair". Another user tweeted, "It is absolutely wrong, the way she was evicted from the house on the basis of reason, it is very wrong and unfair, Soundarya should come back".

Take a look at Shekhar Suman's tweet:

Meanwhile, Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were seen breaking down into tears as Soundarya made her way out of the BB house. As the popular reality show got its top 8 contestants in Shalin, Tina, Sumbul, Archana, Nimrit, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Priyanka Choudhary, it will be interesting to see who will emerge as the finalists on the show.