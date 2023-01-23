Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman REACTS To Soundarya Sharma’s Eviction; Says ‘She Didn’t Deserve To Go’

The
weekend
ka
vaar
episode
on
Bigg
Boss
16
witnessed
a
lot
of
dhamaka.
Host
Salman
Khan
not
just
gave
a
reality
check
to
the
audience,
but
also
brought
a
twist
in
the
elimination.
As
Shalin
Bhanot,
Tina
Datta,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
Soundarya
Sharma
were
nominated
for
elimination
this
week,
the
housemates
were
asked
to
decide
which
contestant
will
be
walking
out
of
the
BB
house.
And
it
turned
out
to
be
Soundarya
Sharma.
However,
Soundarya's
elimination
has
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion.
To
note,
Soundarya
was
eliminated
on
the
basis
of
votes
by
the
housemates
who
were
of
the
opinion
that
she
doesn't
have
an
impressive
contribution
in
the
game.
And
now,
Shekhar
Suman,
who
also
hosts
a
special
segment
on
Bigg
Boss
16,
took
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter
and
expressed
his
disappointment
towards
Soundarya's
elimination.
He
stated
that
the
actress
deserved
to
stay
in
the
game.
Shekhar
Suman
tweeted,
"Soundarya
did
not
deserve
to
go.
And
wat
a
shit
send
-off
she
was
given".
Soon,
several
Twitter
users
took
to
the
comment
section
and
called
Soundarya's
eviction
unfair.
A
Twitter
user
wrote,
"This
show
has
done
unfair
specially
the
contestants
evicting
the
other
contestants.
First
Ankit,
which
was
totally
unfair".
Another
user
tweeted,
"It
is
absolutely
wrong,
the
way
she
was
evicted
from
the
house
on
the
basis
of
reason,
it
is
very
wrong
and
unfair,
Soundarya
should
come
back".
Take
a
look
at
Shekhar
Suman's
tweet:
Meanwhile,
Archana
Gautam
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
were
seen
breaking
down
into
tears
as
Soundarya
made
her
way
out
of
the
BB
house.
As
the
popular
reality
show
got
its
top
8
contestants
in
Shalin,
Tina,
Sumbul,
Archana,
Nimrit,
Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan
and
Priyanka
Choudhary,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
emerge
as
the
finalists
on
the
show.
Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 0:34 [IST]