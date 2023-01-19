Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya, Nimrit Sarcastically Pray To Priyanka, Fans Go 'Aise Hi Puja Karo Hamari Goddess Hai'

Bigg
Boss
16:
Popular
actress
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
is
a
trending
contestant
on
the
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
16.
She
has
been
the
talk
of
the
nation
from
the
very
beginning
of
the
show
and
her
popularity
has
only
grown
over
time.
She
is
the
only
contestant
in
the
house
presently
who
has
not
used
any
wrong
words
or
demeaned
anyone.
She
has
shown
elegance
and
resilience
beyond
everyone's
expectations.
Be
it
her
sizzling
chemistry
with
Ankit
Gupta
or
her
ability
to
perform
well
in
tasks,
fans
are
loving
different
shades
of
Priyanka
Choudhary.
While
many
contestants
have
failed
to
strike
a
chord
with
the
viewers,
our
dear
Tejo
has
managed
to
impressed
them
with
her
actions
inside
the
BB
16
house.
Priyanka
ke
khilaaf
gharwaalon
ne
kahe
kuch
aise
shabd
😲
In
a
recent
promo,
it
is
seen
that
the
contestants
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Soundarya
Sharma,
and
Shalin
Bhanot
sarcastically
prayed
to
Priyanka
and
said
demeaning
things
against
her.
Soundarya
while
looking
at
the
camera
said,
"Double
standards
ki
Devi,
Overconfidence
ki
devil,
Rishton
ko
laat
marne
wali,
Uchi
awaz
main
dahad
ke
tum
sabko
behosh
kar
dungi".
Can
you
guess
how
the
netizens
reacted
to
the
promo?
They
supported
Priyanka,
calling
her
a
'Goddess'.
The
fans
responded
to
the
promo
and
said,
"Aise
hi
puja
karo,
humari
goddess
hai."
One
user
tweeted,
"Well,
everyone
seems
to
be
getting
footage
by
taking
Priyanka's
name
in
BB
16."
How
Priyanka
REACTED
To
Nimrit,
Soundarya's
'PRAYING'?
In
the
promo,
it
can
be
seen
the
Udaariyaan
actress
gave
an
epic
reaction
after
Soundarya
and
Nimrit
tried
to
take
a
jibe
at
her.
Priyanka
can
be
seen
laughing
at
them
and
saying
"Aish
karo"
(Have
fun).
Priyanka
seemed
confident
and
she
did
not
entertain
them
much.
Her
words
captured
the
attention
of
the
viewers.
Guess
what
she
said?
The
actress
quipped,
"Yudh
ki
shuruat
hai
ye"
(it's
the
start
of
the
war).
The
fans
are
gearing
up
to
support
and
contestants
are
speeding
their
game
as
the
finale
week
is
getting
closer.
Priyanka
Choudhary's
Journey
In
Bigg
Boss
16
Over
the
last
100
days,
Priyanka
has
shown
that
she
is
the
friend
that
anyone
would
wish
for.
She
is
a
critic
and
says
the
right
thing
even
if
it's
difficult
to
hear
and
supports
even
when
one
is
not
around.
Her
bold
voice
has
been
questioned
but
the
host
and
superstar
Salman
Khan
himself
cleared
that
it's
not
about
voice
decibels
even
a
small
whisper
is
heard
if
the
matter
is
right.
CELEBS
WHO
ARE
SUPPORTING
PRIYANKA
IN
BIGG
BOSS
16
From
Kanika
Mann
to
Rohan
Mehta,
several
popular
celebrities
have
extended
support
to
Priyanka,
saying
that
she
can
emerge
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Bigg
Boss
10's
Manu
Panjabi
also
supported
her,
stating
many
contestants
have
reached
the
last
stage
of
the
game
by
fighting
with
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary.
Priyanka
as
rightly
called
as
'Sherni'
by
fans
can
be
seen
as
calm
and
composed
but
ready
to
hunt.
It
would
be
interesting
to
see
how
she
will
respond
to
the
contestants
attacking
her
inside
the
house.